London commuters are bracing themselves for four days of Tube strikes this week in a row over a four-day working week.

The RMT union is facing accusations of maintaining a ‘stranglehold’ on the capital with Sadiq Khan urged to step in.

Underground drivers belonging to the RMT union are set to walk out from midday on Tuesday (April 21) for 24 hours, and again from midday on Thursday (April 23) for 24 hours.

Most lines will see a reduced service but the Piccadilly and Circle lines are expected to be shut down.

There will also be no services on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, or on the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.

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The row has erupted over the union’s opposition to the voluntary introduction of a four-day week for Tube drivers. In March, Tube drivers were given a three year above inflation pay deal that means all 16,500 Tube workers would get the equivalent of around a 10 per cent pay increase. It leaves Tube drivers on course to earn around £80,000 by the end of the decade, according to reports.

The RMT believes a four-day working week would increase worker fatigue and potentially compromise safety.

Transport for London denied the claims, emphasising that the changes are voluntary and criticised the walkouts as “completely unnecessary.”

Shadow Transport Secretary Richard Holden told The Standard: “Sir Sadiq Khan promised zero strikes, but London is being crippled while the militant backers of Labour MPs, the RMT, call the shots.”

Members of the Aslef train drivers' union voted to accept the proposals.

London’s business leaders have also condemned the strike action

A City Hall source said: “Nobody wants to see strike action which has a serious impact on Londoners, businesses and commuters.

Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We have set out proposals to the RMT for a four-day working week.

“This allows us to offer train operators an additional day off, whilst at the same time bringing London Underground in line with the working patterns of other train operating companies, improving reliability and flexibility at no additional cost.

“The changes would be voluntary, there would be no reduction in contractual hours and those who wish to continue a five-day working week pattern would be able to do so.

“We urge the RMT to call off this action, which will disrupt Londoners, and continue to engage with us.

“If this strike action goes ahead customers should check before they travel as on some days during the strike, there will be significant disruption and the level of service we can provide will vary across lines.”