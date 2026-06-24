The £65 million probe is investigating how grooming gangs operated and how police, councils, health services, social care services and schools responded

Former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield is heading up the inquiry. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

London, Oldham, Bradford and Keighley are to be the first towns and cities investigated by the grooming gangs inquiry.

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The £65 million probe is investigating how grooming gangs operated and how police, councils, health services, social care services and schools responded. The announcement on Wednesday confirmed which areas will first face so-called local investigations – where serious failures have been identified in response to child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs. Former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield is heading up the inquiry, which has the legal powers to compel witnesses to give evidence and require organisations to hand over documents. Any evidence of crimes uncovered will be referred to Operation Beaconport, the national police operation launched last year to review hundreds of previously closed investigations. Read more: Bill Gates admits to affairs with Harvard-trained doctor and Russian nuclear scientist in shocking Epstein grilling Read more: Grooming gang criminals should not be eligible for early release, says Badenoch

Baroness Longfield said: "The inquiry's task is to find out why this catastrophic failure of the state happened and continues to happen, to establish why victims and survivors of abuse were failed, and to hold to account those institutions and individuals who failed them. Our national accountability hearings will begin before the end of the year. "There have been many inquiries and reviews into grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation and abuse over the past 20 years, putting forward more than 800 recommendations, many of which have not been implemented. "These hearings will help us to establish what national institutions and services should have been doing to implement these findings and to protect children from abuse and harm - and what, if any, progress has been made in areas where investigations have taken place. "We are determined that our work ensures that no further inquiries into grooming gangs will ever be needed." Concerns raised in Bradford and Keighley over many years have "formed an important part of the case for investigation". The inquiry in London will look at how abuse by grooming gangs has been "identified and responded to," but the capital will pose a challenge due to the multiple boroughs. Local investigations, which feed into the national picture, will explore what happened in each area, how children were targeted, individual and institutional responses, how victims were treated and what needs to change.

Robbie Moore MP interviewed on College Green, Westminster, 19th June 2023. Picture: Alamy