Detective Constable Mark Luker of British Transport Police used the word 'pikey' on numerous occasions, which a misconduct panel found to be 'disrespectful'.

An officers on the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge in 2017 has been sacked. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

One of the first police officers on the scene of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack has been sacked for gross misconduct after using the word “pikey” in messages about Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In one WhatsApp message, Detective Constable Mark Luker of British Transport Police used the term “dags”, referencing a scene in the Guy Ritchie film Snatch in which Stephen Graham’s character struggles to understand Brad Pitt’s character’s accent when he mentions dogs, the misconduct panel heard. Mr Luker, in another message, referred to “scrap metal, lead roofing and cable” which he accepted was a joke to associate theft with the Irish Traveller community, the panel was told. The panel concluded he probably knew the language was “offensive” to a minority community and ruled it gross misconduct. Mr Luker was a member of a WhatsApp group called “Selbie Gumshoes” with other members of the Major Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team, the panel heard. On December 31 2024, during a conversation about someone winning a bottle of whiskey which still had a security tag attached, he wrote: “Was this a raffle on a certain kind of site? Lots of mobile type homes? Lots of ‘Dags’”, the panel was told. Read more: Former royal protection officer contacts police over allegations Andrew 'smuggled women' into Palace Read more: Police officer to face trial accused of using force automatic number plate system to stalk woman

Mark Luker was Detective Constable for the British Transport Police. Picture: Alamy