Adult single bus and tram fares in London will increase by 10p to £1.85 from November, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

The new price includes the Hopper fare which enables travellers to pay a single fare for unlimited journeys within one hour on the city’s buses and trams, the company said in an email to customers.

Fares for those with eligible concession cards will also increase by 5p, with the price rises set to come into force from November 1.

Price caps for tube, rail and Travelcards will remain frozen until March next year, TfL said.

The increase will be the first in TfL’s bus and tram fares since March 2023.

In the summer, London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting extended the bus and tram fare freeze to November after it was originally set to expire in July.

At the time, TfL said this was an “emergency cost-of-living measure to support Londoners on the lowest incomes” and the seventh freeze of bus and tram prices in the last 10 years.

November’s 10p increase means bus and tram fares will be 35p higher than they were 10 years ago, the company said.

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