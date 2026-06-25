Drivers have warned that 'faulty' air cooling systems have sent bus temperatures soaring beyond 40C - leaving some drivers off work with heatstroke

One driver told LBC the temperature inside his booth had reached 48C this week. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

London bus drivers say faulty air conditioning and inadequate cooling systems are leaving in stifling conditions amid the UK's heatwave - despite rules requiring every bus to have some form of cooling.

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One driver told LBC the temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C this week. All bus driver booths must be fitted with an air cooling or air conditioning system. But drivers claim units are often faulty, while older buses are said to have ineffective cooling systems, such as fans that blow hot air. One driver said the "twist" is that they "don’t specify it needs to work". "There is no obligation for the operator to have working AC on the buses.” It comes as temperatures in London have soared this week, with highs of above 30C recorded on Wednesday and Thursday. Read more: ‘We need maximum temperatures for schools and work,’ Sadiq Khan tells LBC Read more: UK heatwave in pictures: Brits bracing for record-breaking June temperatures with rare red warning in place

A driver sent LBC video footage showing temperatures on his bus rising to 40C on a Unite thermometer. Picture: LBC

There is no legal maximum temperature that London bus cabs are allowed to reach, which can quickly become extremely hot due to the greenhouse effect created by the glass screens flanking drivers. One driver told LBC the temperature in his cab reached 40C in the shade on Wednesday when it was 36C outside, and soared beyond the range of his thermometer when in the sun. “The other day, even with working AC, it was so hot in the cabin that I had to park it up in the shade for 20 minutes to cool down.” He went on to say that the “steering wheel gets too hot to touch, as do the controls in the cab.

London bus drivers are being pushed to their limits during heatwaves like this 🌡️



While temperatures hit 30°C+, driver cabs can soar above 40°C, creating dangerous working conditions that worsen fatigue, dehydration and stress.



Many drivers report faulty air conditioning,… pic.twitter.com/OF0bsREj7e — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) June 23, 2026

"The seat gets covered in sweat, and that can lead to not only a foul smell but also potential bacteria that can cause all sorts of issues.” Last year, TfL commissioner Andy Lord said buses shouldn't be taken into service at all without working air conditioning, and added drivers had a “responsibility” to refuse to take the bus out if this was the case. Asked if this policy applied to red London buses, Lorna Murphy, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “All driver cabs are fitted with air cooling systems and checks on these are taking place. "If air cooling systems on a vehicle are not functioning and drivers do not feel they can carry out their duties safely, they should contact the controller to take a welfare break.”

There is no legal maximum temperature that London bus cabs are allowed to reach. Picture: Getty