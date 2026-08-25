During the 19th and early 20th centuries, the London Wharfs were at the centre of the global economy. Now most of them have been transformed into centres of the financial services industry.

But part of this transformation is being held back in red tape. That is London City Airport.

Flying from London City Airport is quick and convenient. But it is a convenience that is currently locked behind a paywall for many Londoners. Unlocking London City Airport can bring down that paywall and unleash the airport's economic power across East and South-East London.

London City Airport has been permitted to reach 9 million passengers a year. Nearly tripling from the 3.5 million it carried last year. So the question isn't whether London City Airport can grow; it's how it grows.

It can grow using the smaller jets it currently has. That would mean over 110,000 flights happening each year. Or the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) can authorise a minor technical change to the airport's approach to allow larger jets to use the airport.

These larger jets will be cleaner, saving nearly 18,000 tonnes of carbon compared to the alternative. They will be quieter; not just because newer jets are quieter, but because with these larger jets London City Airport can reach its 9 million passengers with 80,000 flights - 30,000 fewer than without the change.

It also opens the airport up to new operators who don't own the fleet required to make the steep climb at City. British Airways only uses the stock to operate from City, meaning this change can also unlock millions more for investment in the UK while reducing the cost of flying from City.

Making London City Airport more affordable would also reduce congestion on routes towards Heathrow and Gatwick. 80% of passengers at London City Airport already arrive by public transport.

Airports are economic engines, and the UK is lacking aviation capacity. While we debate the extra capacity we need, our international competitors are stealing our lunch money. We need airports to grow the economy.

At a time when growth is sluggish, and the Government is looking for levers to pull to raise incomes that don’t include crippling tax rises, a simple procedural change in East London could raise as much as £702m in gross value added to London as a result, based on projections by London City Airport. This wealth could flow through the capital and transform communities.

Economic growth isn't pounds signs on a spreadsheet. It's how much disposable income families have. It's the opportunities for kids leaving school. It's the number of jobs available in a community. It is worth more than any tax rises. So let's not hold the London economy back; let's unlock London City Airport and unleash its economic potential.

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Thomas Turrell AM is the Conservative Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the London Assembly.

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