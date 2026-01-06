London City Airport has become the last airport in the capital to introduce a drop-off fee.

Blue Badge holders will be exempt from the fee, while black cabs fares will include the charge in the meter.

Drivers will be charged £8 for up to five minutes, followed by £1 per additional minute, with a maximum stay of 10 minutes.

Bosses at the east London airport said the move was intended "to encourage more travel to and from the airport via public and sustainable transport modes".

The change comes as Gatwick Airport raised its drop-off fee from £7 to £10 for 10 minutes, making it the most expensive airport in England for drop-off and pick-up parking.

The west Sussex airport blamed increasing costs and business rates for the hike, adding that passengers could still be dropped off for free in its long-stay car park, where a free shuttle bus runs to the terminal.

Gatwick said the higher charge will help promote greater use of public transport, reduce congestion at terminal entrances, and fund sustainable transport projects.

Heathrow also increased its drop-off fee by £1 on New Year's Day.

Other London airports also charge a similar fee, but their prices have not risen recently.

Blue Badge holders remain exempt at all London airports.

The fee hike has been criticised by travel experts, who argue that airports are using them to generate "easy revenue" while complicating people's travel plans.

Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: "Pricing people out at the kerbside does not suddenly make public transport viable.

"We urgently need a more coordinated, transparent approach that puts fairness, access and real-world travel behaviour ahead of short-term revenue grabs."

A government spokesperson said: "Airports are responsible for setting their own parking terms but must follow consumer law and justify their charges.

"We're delivering a £4.3bn support package to cap business rates bill increases at 30% before other reliefs for the largest properties, including airports. Without intervention those would be up to 500%."