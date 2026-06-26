The transport network, especially in southern England, has been severely disrupted as temperatures reached record highs.

A man on an electric hire cycle wearing a towel for neck protection in the sunshine. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Commuters in London have swapped sweaty tube carriages and buses for bikes and boats as an extreme heatwave swelters the capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Figures shared exclusively with LBC show a 60% increase in passengers on Thames Clipper boats over the past two weeks. The Uber boats, which ferry along the river between Putney in the west and Barking Riverside in the east, have an open deck with seating, giving commuters a breezy journey as they move through the city. Elsewhere, hire bike company Lime has recorded a 28% increase in users on days this week with temperatures over 30C. Forest, another e-bike hire company, told LBC that user figures had increased 25%. Read more: 'Outdated' NHS buildings causing problems for staff and patients during heatwave, warns BMA Read more: Austrian Grand Prix declared a 'heat-hazard race' as temperatures across Europe soar

Dramatic sunset seen from top of Greenwich Park. Picture: Alamy

Alex Berwin, head of policy at Forest, said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand during the recent hot weather as Londoners turned to cycling to get around the city during the heatwave. “This increase in rides isn't just a one-off; it's part of a wider shift towards cycling across the capital.” Commuters in southwest London told LBC of their discomfort while travelling during the heatwave. One said: “The buses are like living saunas”, while another said: “It’s like you’re a chicken being cooked." One man was seen drenched in sweat as he left the Northern Line at Battersea Power Station just before 7am. He told LBC: “Even with a fan, it’s just horrific." The head of Transport for London, Andy Lord, this week said people should only travel if necessary.

UK issues rare red heat warning. Picture: Alamy