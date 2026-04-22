Members of the RMT union are striking until 11:59am, but the disruption is likely to continue through the day.

London commuters face rush hour disruption as Tube driver strike causes travel chaos. Picture: Shutterstock

By Ella Bennett

London commuters are facing further travel chaos this morning, as Tube drivers continue a 24-hour walkout over pay and job conditions.

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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out from 12 noon yesterday, and will strike again from the same time on Thursday, disrupting services for the rest of the week. Services on some Tube lines, including the Circle, Central and Piccadilly have been suspended or part suspended, while there are severe delays on other parts of the network. Several Tubes have slowly started running this morning, but Transport for London (TfL) has urged passengers to check before they travel, as the industrial action causes widespread delays. Oxford Circus, on the Central, Victoria and Bakerloo line, is among the stations which has opened this morning, but trains are running at a reduced frequency on all three routes. Read more: Tube strike misery hits London as drivers walk out in row over four-day week Read more: Tube driver suspended for saying Jews ‘not safe’ on my Bakerloo line train

Stacked tube trains at Upminster rail depot. Picture: Getty

Closed Russell Square station as tube drivers, represented by RMT union, begin their strike over the proposal to allow train operators to shift to a compressed four-day week. Picture: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

RMT official Jared Wood said union members felt strongly about the issues at the heart of the dispute. He said the row was not just about a four-day week, saying other issues were involved such as the length of shifts and changes to annual leave. He said: “TfL need to come forward with changes to their proposals for this dispute to be resolved. “There is absolute unanimity among our members that we have to fight these proposals.” Mr Wood said there was now “a lot of bad feeling” between the drivers and London Underground.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union recently voted for strike action in relation to a plan for a 4-day work week, citing concerns about shift lengths, working time arrangements and the impact of fatigue on safety. Picture: Alamy