London commuters face rush hour disruption as Tube driver strike enters second day
Members of the RMT union are striking until 11:59am, but the disruption is likely to continue through the day.
London commuters are facing further travel chaos this morning, as Tube drivers continue a 24-hour walkout over pay and job conditions.
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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out from 12 noon yesterday, and will strike again from the same time on Thursday, disrupting services for the rest of the week.
Services on some Tube lines, including the Circle, Central and Piccadilly have been suspended or part suspended, while there are severe delays on other parts of the network.
Several Tubes have slowly started running this morning, but Transport for London (TfL) has urged passengers to check before they travel, as the industrial action causes widespread delays.
Oxford Circus, on the Central, Victoria and Bakerloo line, is among the stations which has opened this morning, but trains are running at a reduced frequency on all three routes.
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RMT official Jared Wood said union members felt strongly about the issues at the heart of the dispute.
He said the row was not just about a four-day week, saying other issues were involved such as the length of shifts and changes to annual leave.
He said: “TfL need to come forward with changes to their proposals for this dispute to be resolved.
“There is absolute unanimity among our members that we have to fight these proposals.”
Mr Wood said there was now “a lot of bad feeling” between the drivers and London Underground.
Pubs and restaurants in London fear that this week’s strikes will have a big impact on their business.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “In a typical week, London’s pubs generate approximately £80 million in GVA (gross added value) between Tuesday and Friday alone.
“This doesn’t just boost the economy but represents the jobs, high streets, and community spirit that revolve around pubs.
“At a time when so many locals are already operating on a knife edge because of huge costs, significant disruption to trade will be acutely felt.
“It’s vital that that overall cost of doing business comes down, which is why we’re working with Government on ways to support the pub, including permanent business rates reform, a cut in beer duty and VAT, and a reduction of the regulatory burden.”