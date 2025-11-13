The price increase will take effect from January 2 and there will be annual increases in line with the rise in Tube fares coming in each subsequent year.

Currently electric vehicles enjoy a 100 per cent exemption, however this will reduce to a 50 per cent discount for electric vans and lorries and a 25 per cent discount for electric cars from January 2.

The discount will be further reduced to 25 per cent for electric vans and lorries, and 12.5 per cent for electric cars, from March 2030.

Sir Sadiq said: “Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy.

“While the Congestion Charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

“We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I'm pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.”

London drivers are required to pay the C-Charge, Ulez charges - levied on more polluting vehicles at £12.50 a day, and tolls on Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels of £1.50 to £4 per trip.

Christina Calderato, TfL’s director of strategy, said: “If we want to ensure that London remains a thriving city for everyone to enjoy, then it’s vital that traffic and congestion is kept under control and managed effectively.

“The changes to the Congestion Charging scheme play a key role in allowing us to do that, while striking a careful balance that enables drivers, businesses and other organisations to continue transitioning to cleaner vehicles and more sustainable forms of transport.”

The Electric London Coalition, which represents over 30 leading organisations across the UK’s EV infrastructure, has warned that the plans could push Londoners back towards petrol and diesel vehicles.

The group said in a statement: “We are disappointed by TfL’s decision to roll back the Cleaner Vehicle Discount (CVD). The moves risks London’s global leadership in electrification at a critical time and introduces thousands of pounds in new costs for people and businesses doing the right thing.

“There is clear consensus across businesses, environmental groups, and unions that the CVD has been one of London’s most effective clear air tools, cutting pollution, and supporting both professional drivers and fleets that keep our city moving.

“London has led the way on electrification. It will now be critical to prioritise long-term policies that deliver equal access to EVs and affordable charging across the capital, and consistent incentives, to maintain progress and confidence. These signals are even more important as EV drivers face a double hit given the new EV tax expected in the budget.

“Electric London looks forward to working constructively with City Hall and TfL to realise our shared ambitions for a cleaner, fairer and greener capital for all Londoners.”

How much was the London congestion charge previously, and how much is it now?

The charge used to be £15 but has gone up to £18.

It is a daily charge for anyone who goes into the London zones from:

7am-6pm, Monday to Friday,

12-6pm, Saturday and Sunday

There is no charge on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, or in the days inbetween

Most motorists pay the fee using Autopay on the Transport for London website.