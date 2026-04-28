A High Court judge later quashed the LTNs and said they mainly existed to make money

LTNs such as this one pictured in Lambeth restrict through-traffic using cameras, planters or bollards. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Croydon Council pocketed £7 million in traffic fines in two years from six low traffic neighbourhoods since ruled unlawful by the High Court.

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The six schemes were quashed after the judge ruled they were mainly in place to make money. Low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) aim to restrict traffic in residential areas by installing bollards, planters or traffic cameras to stop cars driving through. The council pocketed £7,210,328.18 from the six LTNs between March 2024 and February 2026 - an average of £300,000 a month. Read more: Transport for London 'suppressed' report which showed LTNs did not cut car use Read more: Reform UK vows to axe LTNs in all of the councils it controls

All six LTNs were ruled unlawful by the High Court. Picture: Getty

In April 2024, the council made more than £480,000 from the cameras, the highest amount in a single month. Mr Justice Pepperall told the council he was "satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the dominant purpose for these orders making the schemes permanent was the need to safeguard the revenue raised by enforcement." The south London borough now has no active LTNs. Croydon has since said motorists can apply for full refunds via the council's website but did not state whether the full revenue generated by the LTNs would be handed back. Read more: Roads, stations and airports brace for bank holiday chaos as 21 million Brits prepare for Easter getaway

An LTN in Oxford using cameras to catch offenders . Picture: Alamy

Karen Lawrence, who led the legal action against the LTNs, told the Daily Mail: “These closures had such a big impact on my movement around Croydon. I am so glad the courts vindicated what we all thought these were truly about money.” The resident group Open Our Roads, which Ms Lawrence is a member of, said it was "shocked" by the extent of Croydon's revenue-raising from the LTNs. A spokesperson said: "The figures quoted suggest they were not performing their stated objectives, given the high level of enforcement revenue, but we are pleased the current administration has swiftly put processes in place to refund the fines wrongfully taken".

Conservative Croydon mayor Jason Perry rowed back on plans to ditch the schemes when he was elected because of financial considerations, the court said. Picture: Alamy

The group added that despite many messages of thanks, residents of other boroughs had shared "tales of despair" at the hefty sums raked in by their councils. A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The law is clear that money raised from enforcement is strictly ring-fenced, and councils must make sure any Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are lawful and shaped with local communities." In the High Court judgement, Mr Justice Pepperall highlighted the criticism of the schemes by Croydon's Conservative mayor Jason Perry when he was in opposition, who said he would remove them if elected.

A hugely important court ruling. Court finds that all 6 of Croydon's LTNs are illegal because they were justified on the amount of money they would raise. pic.twitter.com/Co8zNgiuyd — Social Environmental Justice (@SocEnvJustice) March 5, 2026

Croydon trialled the LTNs in 2020 and made them permanent in 2024. Picture: Getty