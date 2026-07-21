A newly-elected Labour councillor in east London has been suspended by the party after appearing in court on a sexual assault charge.

Syed Hussain Ahmed, who was voted into Newham Council in the recent local elections, was arrested on March 4.

The arrest was made in connection to an alleged sexual assault in the City of London last October.

Ahmed, representing Beckton ward, was later charged on May 15 and attended a magistrates’ court hearing on June 19.

He pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court on Friday and was granted conditional bail.

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