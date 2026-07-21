East London councillor charged with sexual assault suspended by Labour
A newly-elected Labour councillor in east London has been suspended by the party after appearing in court on a sexual assault charge.
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Syed Hussain Ahmed, who was voted into Newham Council in the recent local elections, was arrested on March 4.
The arrest was made in connection to an alleged sexual assault in the City of London last October.
Ahmed, representing Beckton ward, was later charged on May 15 and attended a magistrates’ court hearing on June 19.
He pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court on Friday and was granted conditional bail.
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Labour has suspended the councillor, it is understood, but he has sat as an independent since Wednesday.
He will host no surgeries “until further notice”, a message on the council’s website reads.
Ahmed was elected as councillor for Beckton ward in Newham in the local elections on May 7.
A Newham Council spokesperson said: "Councillor Syed Hussain Ahmed was elected in May to represent the Beckton ward. From July 15, Cllr Ahmed now sits as an independent member."