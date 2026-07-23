Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the figures show “London is safe and getting safer each year”

By Fraser Knight

The number of phones being stolen from people in London has fallen by 13,000 in a year, according to figures released by the Metropolitan Police.

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Robberies, thefts, and vehicle crime have also seen a significant reduction, after what’s been described as a “sustained focus” on targeting the capital’s most prolific offenders. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the figures show “London is safe and getting safer each year”. A source close to the Mayor of London told LBC they show a different reality to the “dystopian hellhole” they claim people like Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and the “captains of online disinformation” try to paint the city as being. Official figures reveal neighbourhood crimes fell by 14 per cent in the 12 months to June, compared to the year before. Read more: Prisons facing chaos after Burnham announces review of early release scheme following outcry from slain policeman's widow Read more: AI chatbots pose 'national security threat', warns expert, as terrorists able to use tech to plan attacks and build homemade bombs

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley joins Metropolitan Police units as they execute search warrants at shops suspected of handling stolen devices. Picture: Alamy

Across London there were 23,311 fewer thefts from a person reported, 2,943 fewer personal robberies and 8,737 fewer vehicle offences. The Met chief said: “This reduction reflects a wider policing approach and the dedication and hard work of local officers, working with specialist colleagues across the Met, using cutting-edge technology, to bring more criminals to justice. “When neighbourhood policing works, its impact reaches far beyond local crime. Strong relationships with communities help us prevent and reduce wider forms of violence. “These latest statistics are a massive achievement and come after we also announced at the start of the year that serious violence was down, making the capital an even safer global city for Londoners and international visitors alike.”

The biggest crime reduction in the past year was seen in Central London, across the borough of Westminster. Offences, including phone theft, fell by more than a third in the West End, with the success in part put down to a new command centre in the area, which has put a sharp focus on police and business security partners sharing intelligence and coordinating their response. The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, said: “With more than five million extra visitors coming to London during the peak tourism season and the start of the school summer holidays, the Met Police are building on this work with extra officers in hotspot areas, tackling issues that matter to local communities including anti-social behaviour, robbery and mobile phone theft. “We know many people online and across the world have been trying to talk London down, but the evidence is clear - London is one of safest global cities in the world, crime is falling and we’ll continue working together to build a safer London for everyone.”