If you spent your entire life scrolling through TikTok and reels or reading certain sections of the British press, you would be forgiven for thinking that stepping outside your front door in 2026 is an act of extreme bravery. The narrative being fed to us 24 hours a day, seven days a week is that Britain is broken, London is an unlikable war zone and the economic lights are about to go out for good.

It is a diet of manufactured outrage and politically motivated pessimism. But the problem is when you feed a nation a constant stream of doom, you don't just change their mood, you do change their economy too.

Anyone who actually walks the streets of our cities like I do every day of the week knows the digital horror story doesn’t match the physical reality.

Look around, you saw packed pubs throughout December, high streets that are reinventing themselves differently with coffee shop booms and restaurants opening. You see a multicultural London that still hums with an energy most global cities envy, yearn for, come to and the reality is vibrant; the digital reflection though is a grayscale nightmare.

As a business advisor, I see the damage this disconnect causes every day.

We often talk about inflation, interest rates, and GDP as if they are cold, hard mathematical certainties but they aren't, they are driven by human psychology and in 2026, sentiment is a business issue. When the national mood is suppressed by a deliberate doom-loop of bad news, then confidence becomes fragile.

Caution becomes the default setting for the British public and then a nervous public stops spending, and a nervous entrepreneur stops hiring, and a nervous board delays that crucial investment. This is how you turn a flat economy into a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you tell people every day that things are bleak, they will eventually prove you right by retreating. We are essentially talking ourselves into a corner led by divisive souls with political reasoning, and this is where the intellectual rigour must meet corporate courage.

For too long, our business leaders have been too quiet, perhaps fearful of being hauled over the coals on social media or stepping into a political minefield. But the vacuum they leave is being filled by the loudest, most pessimistic voices in the room and we don't just need CEOs to manage their balance sheets in 2026 we need them to manage the narrative.

We need our best business minds to be loudly optimistic.

This isn’t about toxic positivity or ignoring real challenges like the cost of living or infrastructure but it’s about pointing to the green shoots, the genuine wins, and the momentum that actually exists. Optimism is catalytic so when a leader projects confidence backed by evidence, it creates a positive feedback loop and it gives the consumer permission to spend and the investor permission to back a UK start-up.

Confidence is, quite literally, one of the most powerful economic levers we have at our disposal, it costs nothing to pull, yet we treat it as a luxury we can’t afford.

In my work, I see the hunger for a different story. Clients aren’t looking for sunshine and rainbows but they do want clarity and cultural intelligence and they want to know how to read real human behaviour, not just the noise on a screen. The year ahead will belong to those who hold their nerve and back their people.

2026 presents a fork in the road I think. We can either be carried along by the downward drift of manufactured outrage and curtail to those people, politicians and outlets with clear and present agendas, or we can choose to create an upward drift in sentiment. It is time for the builders, the creators, and the leaders of this country to stop apologising for our potential.

The winners of the next twelve months will be those who stop waiting for the mood to improve and start being the ones who improve it.

________________________

James Kirkham is the Founder of ICONICLBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk