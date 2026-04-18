Grey-zone drone threat exposes UK security gaps after Kensington Gardens scare, expert warns. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Experts warn ‘grey-zone warfare’ has reached London after drone threats triggered a major security response.

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Yesterday, police in protective gear sealed off Kensington Gardens after suspicious items were discovered near the Israeli embassy, as counter-terror teams raced to assess whether the scene was linked to online claims of a drone attack involving hazardous materials. A Metropolitan Police chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) unit was deployed to the scene alongside the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team. The park remains closed while enquiries continue. An Iranian-linked group claimed online it had “attacked” the nearby Israeli embassy using a drone carrying dangerous substances and warned the public to avoid the area. Both the Metropolitan Police and the Israeli embassy have denied that any such attack took place. But, video footage emerged online showing a drone plastered in pro-Iranian stickers taking off in a park. Speaking exclusively to LBC, Harry Mead, co-founder and CEO of security firm Augur, said the incident reflects a wider shift towards so-called grey-zone warfare. “Grey-zone warfare describes activity that sits between crime, terrorism, and overt state conflict, often carried out by proxy actors acting on behalf of hostile states, using low-cost, deniable methods such as drones,” he said. Read more: Britain needs a Drone Force now, and Ukraine has already written the playbook Read more: Grey zone attacks are bringing conflict to Britain’s doorstep — it’s time we woke up to the threat

He warned that this type of activity has been increasing across mainland Europe in recent years, including sabotage of transport networks and attacks on logistics infrastructure, while the UK has seen fewer incidents until recently. “This means speed of understanding and response is now critical,” he said. Mead said such operations are not necessarily designed to succeed in a conventional sense, but instead to create disruption and test national resilience. “These incidents don’t need to succeed in a traditional sense. Their purpose is to create disruption, uncertainty, and pressure on security systems by exploiting the gaps between intelligence, security, and response,” he said. He added that the suggestion of hazardous or radioactive material significantly amplifies the impact of such threats. “Even the suggestion of hazardous or radioactive material escalates public concern, triggers a significant security response, and dominates national attention,” he said. “These attacks are designed to turn a country’s focus inward, heighten public fear, and stretch defensive resources. That impact is amplified by how quickly information, and misinformation, spreads, particularly on social media.” Mead also pointed to a growing trend of individuals being persuaded or incentivised to act on behalf of hostile states, making incidents harder to attribute. “This makes them harder to attribute and easier to deploy at scale,” he said.

On Friday, police closed Kensington Gardens after a group claimed they targeted the nearby Israeli embassy with dangerous substances using drones. Picture: Alamy