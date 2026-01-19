TfL’s e-scooter trial saw much‑needed improvements, with more vehicles available in more places. Operators saw ridership skyrocket. And Voi launched London’s most accessible, affordable and responsible e-bike service in partnership with local councils.

But last year also exposed the challenges that come with rapidly growing demand for rental e-bikes and e-scooters.

London’s patchwork approach to micromobility has produced an inefficient, fragmented network that is both confusing and frustrating for users. Different boroughs contract different e-bike operators to serve their residents, which can make cross-borough journeys difficult. This was best illustrated by last summer’s “Checkpoint Charlie” headlines about riders being forced to stop at borough boundaries.

Complicating matters further, rules vary significantly between boroughs. Some allow e-bike riders to park almost anywhere, while others mandate that e-bikes are left in fixed bays. Among those that require bays, some have an extensive network of parking locations, providing a convenient experience for riders, while others offer so few that riders often struggle to find a handy place to park.

Enforcement is just as inconsistent. Some councils have developed strict procedures to penalise companies for poorly parked vehicles or for operating more e-bikes than allowed. Meanwhile, in other areas, certain companies operate without council permission with seemingly little consequence. This uneven playing field undermines both rider experience and support for shared micromobility from the wider community.

Looking at TfL’s e-scooter trial, although the expansion to Wandsworth last year was welcome, rental e-scooters are still only available in a third of boroughs. Love them or hate them, with more than 5 million safe rides so far, rental e-scooters are clearly here to stay. So why should they be available in some areas and not others?

For shared micromobility to reach its potential in the capital, Londoners need to feel confident that they can rely on rental e-bikes and e-scooters for day-to-day trips. As 2025 demonstrated, this is not yet always the case. Looking elsewhere, cities like Paris, Stockholm and Oslo have already stitched together coherent, city-wide schemes that make micromobility even more dependable than public transport.

That’s why London needs to move quickly to introduce a joined-up approach to rental e-bikes and e-scooters. Since first launching e-scooters in London in 2023, Voi has been a leading industry voice calling for a single, pan-London regime overseen by TfL, while still reflecting the specific needs of individual boroughs. That regime should make cross-border trips easy and set consistent rules on parking, enforcement and fleet caps.

We support the legislation now progressing through Parliament that will give TfL the powers it needs to make this a reality. But for London to capitalise on this moment, we need to see faster progress from both the government and TfL. London has so far only scratched the surface of what shared micromobility can mean for cleaner air, safer streets and better everyday journeys.

Christina Moe-Gjerde is the Vice President for the Northern Europe region at Voi Technology. Voi has been one of the operators of TfL’s e-scooter trial since 2023 and launched e-bikes across London for the first time in 2025.