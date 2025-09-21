London Fashion Week has started and I for one, am here for it. But I can’t be the only person feeling fast fashion fatigue.

There’s no question that sustainability is valued by today’s consumers, but less than one percent of old clothes are repurposed into new items, and the rest is usually destined for a landfill. We have to ensure that sustainable fashion translates into action, and isn’t just a trendy catchphrase.

Enter London Fashion week, where the clothes aren’t just a symbol of the eccentricity of the nation’s capital, it’s a blueprint of what’s to come. Paris strikes the chord, Milan brings the signature, but London brings the loud, the goth, the punk, and new creative avenues in fashion.

While our inboxes and Instagram feeds fill with the latest fads and microtrends, I look to London’s catwalk shows for inspiration and creative relief. Our avant-garde spirit isn’t just original, it’s part of what makes this city great.

Where else can you see Prue Leith step away from the GBBO tent to rock the runway at VIN + OMI, who make eco-friendly clothing their focus? Or a royal correspondent modelling a dress made from red-barked dogwood sourced from the royal family’s Sandringham estate?

To me, this season’s focus is what I call ‘quiet opulence’, where we’re seeing faux fur, lace, and beautiful tailoring in rich browns, creams and burgundy that signals a deeper shift. Designers are exploring timelessness by constructing garments that can be paired, restyled and treasured in capsule wardrobes.

It’s exciting to see garments that reflect a renewed appreciation for traditional skills such as lace-making, knitwear, and other forms of craftsmanship. There’s something incredibly special about pieces that carry the feeling of the handmade -- they offer a connection to heritage and a refreshing counterbalance to fast fashion.

I’m looking forward to seeing how designers incorporate these techniques in innovative and contemporary ways. It’s always inspiring to see tradition reimagined for the modern world.

This week, our students will take part in a London Fashion Week show. But their brief is sustainability, and they are reusing second-hand clothing, rather than buy new materials. This focus doesn’t just matter for sustainability. It is also cultural power: proof that the UK leads by showing the world designs that are stunning and enduring.

The outfits we’ll see in London thrive on originality, even quirkiness. That experimental streak is why I love London Fashion Week. It entertains, teases and reminds people of Britain’s reputation as a power-player among the world’s fashion set. In a world that loves fast fashion and repetition, London’s individuality resonates as soft power.

When we push for garments made to last, we resist fast fashion. That refusal to conform is one of the UK’s gifts to the world. It may also be our best defence against fast fashion fatigue.