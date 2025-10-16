Busy London train station forced to close as 60 firefighters battle blaze
The blaze erupted in the early hours of Thursday morning
A train station has been closed as firefighters battle a blaze in East London.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 60 firefighters are responding to a blaze in a commercial unit located beneath a railway arch near Rhodeswell Road, Mile End.
As a precaution, the train line running into Fenchurch Street Station has been suspended, and commuters are advised to check with c2c for updates on rail services.
The fire in #MileEnd is now under control, with firefighters working to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 16, 2025
More information https://t.co/yDA4rE67PE pic.twitter.com/zOPB0PYG06
The unit, used as a car workshop, caught fire early this morning, according to the LFB.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Emergency services were first called to the scene just before 4am, the LFB confirmed. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell and nearby stations are in attendance.
The fire is now under control, the LFB confirmed.