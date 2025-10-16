A train station has been closed as firefighters battle a blaze in East London.

As a precaution, the train line running into Fenchurch Street Station has been suspended, and commuters are advised to check with c2c for updates on rail services.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 60 firefighters are responding to a blaze in a commercial unit located beneath a railway arch near Rhodeswell Road, Mile End.

The fire in #MileEnd is now under control, with firefighters working to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire. More information https://t.co/yDA4rE67PE pic.twitter.com/zOPB0PYG06

The unit, used as a car workshop, caught fire early this morning, according to the LFB.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Emergency services were first called to the scene just before 4am, the LFB confirmed. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell and nearby stations are in attendance.

The fire is now under control, the LFB confirmed.