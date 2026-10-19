Since 2022 there have been at least 2,360 incidents of e-bikes and e-scooters being linked to fires

A London Fire Brigade LFB fire engine out on call in Chelsea, south west London. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

By Henry Riley

The deputy commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has warned they are dealing with “an incredibly large amount” of e-bike and e-scooter fires, with nearly a third taking place in the capital.

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LBC can reveal that since 2022 there have been at least 2,360 incidents of e-bikes and e-scooters being linked to fires, including cases where people have died or been seriously injured as a result. The figures show, on average, there are 10 fires per week in the UK linked to the vehicles. Similarly, there have been an average of eight injuries a month, and tragically fifteen deaths since 2022 – with at least 65 ‘whole building fires’ in that time, causing devastation to families and groups of friends living together. The statistics come as police seizures of the illegal vehicles rose by 83% in a year, with over 7,000 e-bikes confiscated nationally in the 12 months to May. Read more: Hundreds gather for e-bike jousting event in east London Read more: House fire that killed mother and her three children caused by lithium-ion battery

A clear sign in a London Underground station indicating the ban on e-scooters and e-unicycles due to safety concerns and fire risks on public transport. Picture: imageBROKER.com/Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the LFB, Richard Field, said the figures about fires, acquired by LBC using Freedom of Information requests, represented a “very worrying increase”. In total, 43 out of the 49 UK fire and rescue services responded, revealing the hidden danger which lies behind a surge in e-bike and e-scooter purchases. Adkham Sindorov was previously living in Whitechapel as a student and credits firefighters with saving his life after an e-bike burst into flames in a hallway beside the front door of his flat, with the fire blocking his escape route. “I was sleeping. It was early morning, around 4 or 5 AM”, Adkham tells LBC. “I heard some bursts of that flash. Suddenly I woke up and got up from my bed. By the time I got up from the bed, this fire had already started. It was burning. And I couldn't get out of that hall”.

He reveals the terrifying nature of his ordeal, including shouting from his window for help from neighbours and fearing he may have to jump out of the window. Speaking about the e-bike he had charging, he said: “It’s not safe […] the batteries can burst and blast anytime… I’m lucky” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Field pointed to the “incredibly large amount of fires” involving this vehicle type “which can lead to some really significant incidents”. The senior officer told LBC: “We understand that e-bikes are being used by people in the gig economy. They use it for delivering goods around the capital. But we also want people to have confidence that when they're buying an e-bike or an e-scooter, that it's not going to burst into flames”. Some e-bikes can travel at over 70mph, which is illegal. To be roadworthy, most are classified as electrically assisted pedal cycles, meaning they have pedals, a motor rated at no more than 250 watts and they stop providing electric assistance above 15.5mph. Many illegal e-bikes start life as legal ones before being altered. Some modifier kits are sold online for under £300. Recently, the food delivery giant Deliveroo called on the government to ban the sale of these conversion kits on safety grounds. Mr Field, who is also the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) lead for electrical safety, warned of the ‘thermal runaway’ resulting from these incidents. He explained: “It’s the cells, and they've got so much energy and so much power that when they foul, they really foul with some ferocity. And it's the proximity that people have to these e-bikes and e-scooters. Individuals are storing them inside their house, sometimes in their bedroom, and then people are very, very close to the fire.”