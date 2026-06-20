Three people dead after fire in west London
Three people have died following a fire in west London.
Listen to this article
The fire service said they received reports of the blaze on New Zealand Way in White City, at 6.52pm on Saturday evening.
Three men were rescued from the single storey building by firefighters and treated at the scene by paramedics.
Of these, two were declared dead and another died later in hospital after being taken there for further treatment, the LFB said.
Sadly, three people have died following the fire in White City.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2026
Read the Brigade's statement from the scene. https://t.co/3s70kOjbWi pic.twitter.com/OIZ2Yl9q7l
Speaking from the scene, LFB assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “The fire involved a single storey pavilion, with just over half of the structure damaged by the fire.”
He added: “Control officers mobilised crews from North Kensington, Acton, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
“Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 9.25pm.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s specialist fire investigation officers and the Metropolitan Police Service. “