Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after falling from London flat block
The girl was rushed to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics but succumbed to her injuries.
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A young girl, aged 4, has died in hospital after falling from a tower block in East London.
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The child suffered fatal injuries after falling from the building in Barking, East London, on Saturday morning.
Emergency services swarmed the scene on St Paul’s Road at around 11am.
She was rushed to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics but succumbed to her injuries.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11:00 on Saturday, October 24 to reports of a child falling from height at an address in St Paul’s Road, Barking.
“Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, where emergency first aid was administered. The girl, aged four, was taken to hospital but, very sadly, later died from her injuries.
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“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the child’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is ongoing.
“However, at this time, the incident is not believed to be suspicious.
“We urge anyone with information about the incident, to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 2424/24OCT.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called in Saturday 24 October at 11.05am to reports of an incident in St Pauls Road, Barking.
“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic practitioner and London’s air ambulance.
“We treated a child at the scene before taking the patient to a London major trauma centre.”