A young girl, aged 4, has died in hospital after falling from a tower block in East London.

The child suffered fatal injuries after falling from the building in Barking, East London, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services swarmed the scene on St Paul’s Road at around 11am.

She was rushed to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics but succumbed to her injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11:00 on Saturday, October 24 to reports of a child falling from height at an address in St Paul’s Road, Barking.

“Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, where emergency first aid was administered. The girl, aged four, was taken to hospital but, very sadly, later died from her injuries.

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