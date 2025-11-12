Tiny London flat hits market for £2,578 a month – and it barely fits a bed
The apartment is so compact that the bed, kitchenette, and sofa are all within arm’s reach
A "stunning luxury studio" flat in Notting Hill has gone on the rental market for an eye-watering £2,578 a month - despite being barely big enough to move around in.
The flat, listed on Rightmove by Hampstead Apartments, sits on Linden Gardens, one of West London’s most desirable streets.
But photos show the apartment is so compact that the bed, kitchenette, and sofa are all within arm’s reach.
Next to the bed is a miniature kitchen setup, complete with a hob, sink and cupboards, while a tiny table and two chairs are wedged under a wall-mounted TV.
Renters may struggle for space, with just a small wardrobe and a couple of shelves for storage.
There’s no sign of a washing machine, and the sofa might have to go to make space for belongings.
It was first made available three months ago.
The flat’s ensuite bathroom does feature a modern power shower, and the property has been “recently renovated” with a clean, sleek finish.
For the price tag, renters do at least get an “all bills included” deal, covering Wi-Fi, CCTV security, and electronic entry.
A spokesperson for Hampstead Apartments added that “pets are considered” and the apartment is “ideal for busy professionals who simply cannot compromise on quality".
The letting agent is also throwing in “weekly cleaning” and a “welcome package” to tempt tenants.
Located just two minutes from Notting Hill Gate station, the property offers excellent transport links, plus shops, restaurants and Hyde Park within walking distance.
The listing describes the road as “one of the very best quiet residential roads in the area… on a safe and quiet cul-de-sac".
It comes as London’s rental market continues to soar, with even the smallest spaces commanding huge sums - from £110,000 studio flats with fold-out beds to three-bedroom homes under £400,000 in need of major renovation.