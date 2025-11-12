The apartment is so compact that the bed, kitchenette, and sofa are all within arm’s reach

The Notting Hill apartment has been on the market for three months. Picture: Rightmove

By Alice Padgett

A "stunning luxury studio" flat in Notting Hill has gone on the rental market for an eye-watering £2,578 a month - despite being barely big enough to move around in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The flat, listed on Rightmove by Hampstead Apartments, sits on Linden Gardens, one of West London’s most desirable streets. But photos show the apartment is so compact that the bed, kitchenette, and sofa are all within arm’s reach. Next to the bed is a miniature kitchen setup, complete with a hob, sink and cupboards, while a tiny table and two chairs are wedged under a wall-mounted TV. Read More: Generation Rent is out of time and patience, writes James Hanson Read More: More than 150 tenants in London block of flats handed no-fault evictions just days before Christmas

The Notting Hill apartment is freshly renovated. Picture: Rightmove

Renters may struggle for space, with just a small wardrobe and a couple of shelves for storage. There’s no sign of a washing machine, and the sofa might have to go to make space for belongings.

For the price tag, renters do at least get an “all bills included” deal. Picture: Rightmove

It was first made available three months ago. The flat’s ensuite bathroom does feature a modern power shower, and the property has been “recently renovated” with a clean, sleek finish. For the price tag, renters do at least get an “all bills included” deal, covering Wi-Fi, CCTV security, and electronic entry. A spokesperson for Hampstead Apartments added that “pets are considered” and the apartment is “ideal for busy professionals who simply cannot compromise on quality".

They throw in “weekly cleaning” and a “welcome package”. Picture: Rightmove

The letting agent is also throwing in “weekly cleaning” and a “welcome package” to tempt tenants. Located just two minutes from Notting Hill Gate station, the property offers excellent transport links, plus shops, restaurants and Hyde Park within walking distance.

“Pets are considered” and the apartment is “ideal for busy professionals". Picture: Rightmove