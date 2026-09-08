A non-league goalkeeper could be set to become a Ugandan king in a remarkable turn of events in Africa.

George Desmond Kamurasi, the captain of London’s SE Dons based in Crayford, has been selected by the Tooro royal succession committee to succeed his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Kamurasi, 36, has been chosen as the next omukama, or king, of the Tooro people after the unexpected death of his cousin in the United States aged just 34.

Oyo had been king since 1995, when he ascended aged three.

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