Londoners have been riding driverless trains for almost forty years. The Docklands Light Railway has rumbled through the capital since 1987, a daily reminder that automation isn’t some distant dream, but a reality already woven into the city’s transport system.

Yet, despite that fact right on our doorstep, not a single Tube line has been converted to driverless operation.

London - the city that built the world’s first Underground and once led the way in transport innovation - has been left trailing behind. Paris has done it. Singapore has done it. Copenhagen has done it. London hasn’t.

And the reason is simple: Sadiq Khan prefers to bow to the unions than stand up for Londoners.

This week’s strikes are just the latest reminder of what his cowardice costs us.

In a matter of days, disruption on the Tube has drained an estimated £230 million from the economy. That’s £230 million lost in business, in growth, in productivity.

Meanwhile, the capital descended into chaos.

Buses overflowing. Cyclists weaving through gridlocked traffic. Streets choked with cars. Workers and families stranded. London held to ransom once again. And all while fully qualified Tube drivers, whose fixed starting salaries sit at £68,096, down tools to protect their privileges.

When I was Transport Secretary, I gave Transport for London a £4 billion bailout during Covid. But I attached a condition: that driverless trains had to be introduced.

That wasn’t just about protecting taxpayers, it was about forcing London to face the future. But Khan has buried it. He has done nothing. Why? Because he dances to the tune of the RMT.