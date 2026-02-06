Mark Hehir was fired by Metroline after he chased a thief who stole a passenger's necklace before knocking them out in self-defence when they returned

Former bus driver Mark Hehir in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The London Assembly has called on the Mayor of London to apologise over the sacking of a bus driver who returned a passenger's stolen necklace.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Thursday the assembly members passed a unanimous motion praising "hero" bus driver Mark Hehir and called for an investigation into his dismissal. The motion called for Sir Sadiq Khan and Transport for London to "apply pressure to Metroline to reinstate Mr Hehir or provide appropriate compensation", and to "set out clear guidance for transport workers protecting passengers". Mr Hehir, 62, who is originally from Limerick but now lives in north-west London, was fired by Metroline after he chased a thief who stole a passenger's necklace before knocking them out in self-defence when they returned. Mr Hehir told LBC: "They wait for these people just to keep their guard down and they strike. "And I wasn’t going to allow it." The vote comes after Mr Hehir called the mayor's silence "disappointing". Read More: Thousands raised for hero bus driver who chased down and punched thief - as petition launched for him to get his job back Read More: 'I wasn't going to allow it': 'Hero' bus driver speaks out after being sacked for chasing down thief who stole female passenger's necklace

London Assembly member Keith Prince, who brought forward the motion, said: "This is not about encouraging reckless behaviour. "It is about whether we are comfortable with a system that punishes frontline workers for stepping in when crime happens right in front of them. "By supporting this motion unanimously, the Assembly has sent a clear message that public concern, common sense, and fairness still matter." The Mayor of London will have to formally respond to the assembly, however he does not have to accept the recommendations.

Former bus driver Mark Hehir (right) and Katalin Kaszas, the victim of the robbery, speak with shadow minister for justice Kieran Mullan in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan, shadow transport minister Richard Holden and Ms Hall wrote to Sir Khan to demand "serious consideration of reinstatement or appropriate compensation". The Conservatives have said they will bring forward proposals to introduce good samaritan protections in civil law for both employers and employees. More than 135,000 people have signed a petition in support of the bus driver, which was launched after an employment tribunal upheld Metroline's decision to sack the bus driver, a ruling first reported by the Press Association.