By Chay Quinn

Five people has been arrested after group of protesters including masked men tried to enter a hotel believed to housing asylum seekers in London.

The men were apart of two anti-asylum protest groups that marched to the Crowne Plaza near Heathrow Airport on Saturday afternoon. They attempted to enter the building through the rear entrance and damaged security fences, The Metropolitan Police said. Read More: US court rules Trump's tariffs on most countries, including Britain, are illegal Other protesters moved towards the nearby Novotel on Cherry Lane and a Holiday Inn, while officers enforced cordons in the area to prevent a breach of the peace. Two officers suffered minor injuries and five arrests were made, the force added. It is unclear if any of the masked men were arrested. Demonstrations against the use of hotels to house asylum seekers continued across Britain this weekend after the Government won back the right to use the Bell Hotel in Essex on Friday.

West Drayton Hillingdon Hotel Protest Crown Plaza #RaiseTheColours 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/E63jCRgUn8 — ♡ Emma ♡ (@qpr_emma) August 30, 2025

Anti-asylum protesters are pictured as they confront anti-racism activists outside the Thistle Hotel in Swindon. The Swindon anti-asylum protest was one of many around the country this weekend that were held outside hotels that house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two charged after police officer injured and car driven 'in direction of cordon' during Epping asylum hotel protest Read More: Fresh wave of protests planned after government wins court ruling on asylum hotel A Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place, allowing officers to direct people to leave the area and not return if they suspect they may cause disorder, police said. Elsewhere in Scotland, angry activists who descended on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Falkirk on Saturday were met by hundreds of counter-protesters. Both sides engaged in personal abuse and hurling threats and police separated both groups behind barriers. Commander Adam Slonecki, in charge of policing London this weekend, said: "Around 500 protesters were in the area, but most people have now dispersed from the immediate vicinity. However, further arrests will be made if we need to tackle disorder." Essex Police are preparing for a planned protest in Epping on Saturday evening and have put in place a Section 60AA order giving officers the power to order the removal of face coverings and a dispersal order. The dispersal order, which covers the main high street and the area surrounding the Bell Hotel, where 138 asylum seekers are currently housed, will be in place until 4am on Sunday.

Police officers watch protesters outside the Bell Hotel after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel in Epping, Essex, was overturned at the Court of Appeal. Picture date: Friday August 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy