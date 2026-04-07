Crowds relax on the slopes of Greenwich Park overlooking the Queen’s House and the Canary Wharf financial district on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Temperatures could soar to the mid-twenties in the capital this week as the UK is set to experience the warmest start to April in six years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Londoners have started their week basking in the sun as the hottest day of the year will see the mercury hit a high of 26C on Wednesday. The warmer spell will see temperatures climb to highs of between 18C and 23C across the country on Tuesday, well above the early April average of 12C to 15C. The capital is currently enjoying sunny spells and a high of 20C, bracing itself for an unexpected heatwave tomorrow. Meanwhile, according to BBC Weather, tourist hotspot Ibiza will also reach highs of 19-20C today, followed by 22C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be very warm for early April, with potentially record breaking temperatures for this time of year 🌡️



For some, it may be the warmest spell this early in April since 2020.



But it will be brief. Temperatures will drop by up to 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday 📉 pic.twitter.com/ragNs1DyMD — Met Office (@metoffice) April 7, 2026