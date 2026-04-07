London set to be hotter than Ibiza this week, as temperatures expected to reach 26C
Temperatures could soar to the mid-twenties in the capital this week as the UK is set to experience the warmest start to April in six years.
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Londoners have started their week basking in the sun as the hottest day of the year will see the mercury hit a high of 26C on Wednesday.
The warmer spell will see temperatures climb to highs of between 18C and 23C across the country on Tuesday, well above the early April average of 12C to 15C.
The capital is currently enjoying sunny spells and a high of 20C, bracing itself for an unexpected heatwave tomorrow.
Meanwhile, according to BBC Weather, tourist hotspot Ibiza will also reach highs of 19-20C today, followed by 22C on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday will be very warm for early April, with potentially record breaking temperatures for this time of year 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) April 7, 2026
For some, it may be the warmest spell this early in April since 2020.
But it will be brief. Temperatures will drop by up to 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday 📉 pic.twitter.com/ragNs1DyMD
Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst has said that the weather was "unusually warm" given the average temperatures for this time of the year.
He said: “The wind is coming in from a southerly direction, and with not many clouds around, it should be well above the early April average.
“The last time we saw similar temperatures this time of year was in 2020, when we reached 26C in Cornwall.”
However, the mini-heatwave will be short-lived, with temperatures plunging to between 10 and 13C nationally from Thursday.
A Met Office spokesperson has added: “It’s all purely down to wind direction at this time of year. For the next couple of days we’re dragging in that warm, southerly wind, which will allow us to see temperatures reach the mid-20s.
"As we go into Thursday, we’ll see temperatures return to normal for the time of year as we see the weather turn more changeable with advances of rain and showers.”