Former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill issued the warning as part of a rallying cry for Britain to invest in its defences as geopolitical tensions continue to rise

Daily Life In London. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

London could need an "Iron Dome" to protect it from missile attacks, a former UK National Security Adviser has claimed.

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Former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill issued the warning as part of a rallying cry for Britain to invest in its defences as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. Speaking to the Standard, the ex-security chief said: "We certainly need proper air defences. Read more: Starmer and Reeves blasted at PMQs over 'hold-up' on defence spending plans Read more: Britain cannot defend itself because of ballooning benefits bill, ex-defence chiefs warn

Rockets fired intercepted by Iron Dome air defence system. Picture: Getty

“An Iron Dome over the whole country is probably not practical, but over key cities and military facilities, it could be. “The Gulf countries have developed systems quite like that.” An Iron Dome is an air defence system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets, missiles and artillery shells. Armed with three or four launchers containing 20 interceptor missiles each, the system aims to take down hostile projectiles at ranges of between two miles and around 40 miles. The best-known example is in Israel, which was initially deployed in 2011 and has shot down 90% of rockets launched from Gaza that would have landed in populated areas. Lord Sedwill led the calls for a UK-based Dome after Iran launched a failed missile attack at the joint UK-US Diego Garcia military base, some 2,400 miles away on the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean. The strikes sparked fears that Tehran might be able to hit London. Sir Keir Starmer is being pressured by Donald Trump's administration and Israel to join them in their military action against Iran, warning that the country's rulers had the capability to strike London.

Lord Sedwill led the calls for a UK-based Dome after Iran launched a failed missile attack on the joint UK-US Diego Garcia military base. Picture: Alamy

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “They (Iran) shot two failed missiles on a target 4,000km (2,485 miles) away. “For years, they told the world that their missiles could only range two (thousand) kilometres (1,242 miles). Surprise. Yet again, Iran lied. “And to the world. I say London is 4,000km from Iran.” The Israeli Defence Forces stressed: "We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. "Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin." Ministers have stressed that any missiles fired towards the UK from Iran would be shot down by Nato defences over eastern Europe. But Lord Sedwill, who was UK National Security Adviser from April 2017 to September 2020, warned the UK needed to rapidly invest “serious” money into bolstering Britain’s armed forces to defend itself and its Nato allies. While much of the focus is currently on Iran, experts say Britain's greatest threat comes from Russia, which is increasingly engaging in cyberattacks and targeting the UK through underwater cables.