Sir Mark Rowley said the trend of describing London as overrun with crime is ‘politically motivated,’ has no basis in fact and there are zero ‘no-go’ areas in the capital

By Asher McShane

Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has hit back over Donald Trump's comments about crime in London, describing them as "complete nonsense."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Mark Rowley said the growing trend of describing London as being overrun with crime is 'politically motivated'. Picture: Alamy

“How anybody in America can suggest the UK is violent is completely ridiculous. “The homicide rate in London is lower than every single US state. It’s lower than all their big cities. “The murder rate in New York last time I looked is three or four times higher than London per capita. “The homicide rate in London is lower than it is in Toronto, it’s lower than Paris, it’s lower than Brussels, it’s lower than Berlin. “This is a safe city. I’m not going to pretend it’s perfect. “This trend of trying to rubbish London, some of which is driven by politics, we who are proud Londoners, need to fight back about it.”

Donald Trump claimed there were 'no-go' areas in London in a recent interview. Picture: Alamy

He went on to describe Mr Trump's comments about the capital as "complete nonsense," but he stopped short of commenting on Donald Trump's remarks bashing London Mayor Sadiq Khan - explaining he did not want to get "involved" in clashes between politicians. Weeks ago Donald Trump made the claim that London is so dangerous that people are being "stabbed in the a**." "My mother loved London... That was a different London than you have today. Today you have people being stabbed in the a** or worse," Mr Trump said in an interview.

Sir Mark Rowley hit back at Donald Trump's claims, saying violent crime in London was down. Picture: Alamy