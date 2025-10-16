Asking prices on the capital's luxury homes are being slashed as the super-rich move elsewhere

Luxury homes are being left temporarily abandoned across all of the capital, giving rise to "lights-out London" term. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Luxury properties in London are being "left in the dark" as wealthy homeowners are fleeing amid higher taxes amid failing high-value sales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scores of mansions across the capital are being left temporarily abandoned, giving rise to the term "lights out London" coined by estate agents. The phrase refers to scores of mansions and luxury apartments which are left sitting in the dark by the time evening comes. Labour's focus on targeting the wealthy has led to a reported increase in landlords looking to sell their luxury mansions. Read more: UK economy sees ‘meagre’ 0.1% growth in August as Reeves weighs up tax hikes on wealthy Read more: Average age of people getting on the property ladder falls for first time in a decade

Rachel Reeves said higher taxes on the wealthy will be "part of the story" in November's budget. Picture: Getty

Recent data from Hamptons estate agents shows competition for homes in desirable areas has died down following an absence of overseas buyers and international investors, the Standard reports. Only two homes in the exclusive Montpelier Square estate in Knightsbridge were listed for sale during 2019 but the Telegraph report this figure has more than trebled. Anthony Payne of property agents LonRes told the newspaper: "It used to be that houses never came up for sale in Montpelier Square.

"Now there are nine on the market there and they just can't sell. Nobody wants to be there. "There's a weird dynamic now where the international community doesn't have the same level of demand for London and yet Britons have been priced out, so Knightsbridge hasn't found its new level. Chancellor Rachel Reeves this week hinted imposing higher taxes on the UK's wealthy which will form part of November's budget. Ms Reeves said there had been scaremongering over her decisions that hit the pockets of the wealthy as she all but confirmed a tax hike for the rich to The Guardian during a trip to Washington for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting.

The average discount on the initial asking price leapt to 10.8 per cent in September – the biggest jump seen since early 2019. Swiss billionaire Bryon, founder of property developer Unica Capital, says some of his friends are trying to sell their houses in the capital. "Many people are going to Switzerland or Monaco or Italy," he told the Telegraph.

Montpelier Square in Knightsbridge, was once highly sought-after but has seen an increase in properties on the market in 2025. Picture: Rightmove