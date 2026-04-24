London Marathon Ballot 2027 goes live: How to get a place
When does the 2027 London Marathon ballot open, how many places are there, and can I get a charity, or good for age entry?
The ballot for the 2027 TCS London Marathon has opened, but unlike the real thing, you do not need to be quick off the mark to get a place.
Listen to this article
The ballot opened on Friday, April 24, for next year, two days before the 2026 marathon will be run, but you can enter any time before 4pm on May 1 and you do not stand a better chance for entering sooner.
More than one million people entered the ballot for the 2026 edition and the popularity is such that it is potentially being held over two days in 2027.
There is still a huge demand for places on one of the world’s most popular events - which is being held this year on Sunday, April 26, with around 50,000 set to finish.
A two day marathon?
Organisers have mooted the possibility of holding it over two days next spring.
A record 1.1 million applied to take part in the 2026 race with only around 50,000 places and a two-day event would allow around 100,000 to make it onto the startline.
No approval has been given for the expansion, although Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is behind the plans to make it a two-day event for next year.
This means that when the ballot opens, it will be unclear to entrants if there are 50,000 places up for grabs, or if their chances will be doubled. In the meantime, here is what we do know about entry.
When does the London Marathon 2027 ballot open?
The ballot for the 2027 TCS London Marathon will open from 9am on Friday, April 24, and you can enter any time until 4pm on Friday, May 1.
It is not first-come-first-serve and organisers have said it is a completely random draw. You will be entered for the proposed dates of the 2027 London Marathon, which is likely to be over the final weekend in April.
All of those to enter the ballot will likely find out by early July if they have a place. You can enter the ballot here.
How can I boost my chances?
With more than one million entrants and 50,000 places for each day of the marathon, it is extremely difficult to get a place and, unlike in the past, there is no longer a guarantee if you have entered for a number of London Marathons in the past without success.
Of course, your chances of getting a place will be doubled if organisers are able to get a second day of running in the diary.
But, as a runner you can donate your entry fee - paying £49.99 up front - you will be entered in a second ballot.
If you are then unsuccessful in both, your money will be donated to charity and you will also receive a running hydration vest.
The London Marathon reserves a large number of places for charities and you can pledge to raise a certain amount in exchange for a guarantee to be on the startline.
There is a separate round of entries for good-for-age times, if you are able to get a top time for your age category.