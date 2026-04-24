The ballot for the 2027 TCS London Marathon has opened, but unlike the real thing, you do not need to be quick off the mark to get a place.

The ballot opened on Friday, April 24, for next year, two days before the 2026 marathon will be run, but you can enter any time before 4pm on May 1 and you do not stand a better chance for entering sooner.

More than one million people entered the ballot for the 2026 edition and the popularity is such that it is potentially being held over two days in 2027.

There is still a huge demand for places on one of the world’s most popular events - which is being held this year on Sunday, April 26, with around 50,000 set to finish.

A two day marathon?

Organisers have mooted the possibility of holding it over two days next spring.

A record 1.1 million applied to take part in the 2026 race with only around 50,000 places and a two-day event would allow around 100,000 to make it onto the startline.

No approval has been given for the expansion, although Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is behind the plans to make it a two-day event for next year.

This means that when the ballot opens, it will be unclear to entrants if there are 50,000 places up for grabs, or if their chances will be doubled. In the meantime, here is what we do know about entry.