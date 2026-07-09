How you can still get a place in the London Marathon 2027
TCS London Marathon will be held over two days next year, but with 1.3 million applications, many will miss out on the 100,000 spaces available for competitors
Ballot applicants for the 2027 TCS London Marathon will find out today if they have received a place in the first event to be held over two days, next April.
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Around 1.3 million entered the draw for next year's 26.2 mile (42km) challenge, which will be the first to have two separate runs, on the Saturday and Sunday.
In 2026, a record 59,000 entered the London Marathon and the demand for places led to organisers staging the race over two days for 2027.
It was a record-setting day on the roads as well, with Kenya's Sabastian Sawe being the first to break the two hour barrier in an official race.
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia ran a women's-only world record of 2 hours 15 minutes.
Runners will be informed by email on Tuesday, July 9, if they were among the lucky entrants to get a place - but all is not lost if this was not true for you.
Read also: London Marathon Ballot 2027 goes live: How to get a place
When is the 2027 TCS London Marathon?
The 2027 TCS London Marathon will be on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.
When are the 2027 London Marathon Ballot results?
Results are being emailed to applicants as of Thursday, July 9, and they will be in inboxes by the end of Friday.
Check your junk email if you have not received anything.
What were the odds on getting a ballot place?
There were 1.33 million ballot entries and 100,000 places, which means that the odds of getting in via the ballot were about one in 13.
However, the applicants to donate their entry and were given a better opportunity as they were put into a second ballot.
What other options are there if I did not get a place?
Getting a charity place is the obvious answer here, and the London Marathon website has a list of good causes that have spots reserved.
You will need to raise a certain amount (usually more than £2,000), however, for the charity to make it to the start line. Different charities require different amounts to be raised.
Are there other marathons I can get a place on?
Yes, plenty. Assuming you will require (at least) this summer to train, here are some options from October 2026 onwards:
2026
- Yorkshire Marathon – 11 October
- Kielder Marathon – 3–4 October
- Beacons Trail Marathon – 7 November
- Gower Coastal Marathon – 7 November
- Cornish Marathon – 1 November
- Remembrance Day Marathon – 8 November
- Broadway Marathon – 15 November
- Delamere Forest Marathon – 22 November
- Zig Zag Turkey Trot Marathon – 28 November
- St Andrews Day Challenge Marathon – late November 2026 (date TBC)
- Endurancelife Dorset Coastal Marathon – 5 December
- Bauble Bimble Marathon – 6 December
2027
- Great Welsh Marathon – March - date TBC
- Brighton Marathon – 4 April
- Newport Marathon – 18 April
- Manchester Marathon – April (exact date TBC)
- Belfast City Marathon – 2 May
- Milton Keynes Marathon – 3 May
- Leeds Marathon – 9 May
- Edinburgh Marathon – 30 May