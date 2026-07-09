TCS London Marathon will be held over two days next year, but with 1.3 million applications, many will miss out on the 100,000 spaces available for competitors

A record-breaking field of over 59,000 participants took part in the 2026 TCS London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Ballot applicants for the 2027 TCS London Marathon will find out today if they have received a place in the first event to be held over two days, next April.

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Sabastian Sawe next to the timer after setting a new world record during the 2026 TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 26, 2026. Picture: Alamy

When is the 2027 TCS London Marathon? The 2027 TCS London Marathon will be on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25. When are the 2027 London Marathon Ballot results? Results are being emailed to applicants as of Thursday, July 9, and they will be in inboxes by the end of Friday. Check your junk email if you have not received anything. What were the odds on getting a ballot place? There were 1.33 million ballot entries and 100,000 places, which means that the odds of getting in via the ballot were about one in 13. However, the applicants to donate their entry and were given a better opportunity as they were put into a second ballot.

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton). Picture: Alamy