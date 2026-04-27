A record-breaking 59,830 ‌participants completed the course on Sunday.

A record number of runners completed the 2026 London Marathon. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

More runners crossed the finish line of the TCS 2026 London Marathon than any other marathon in history.

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A record-breaking 59,830 ‌participants completed the course on Sunday, smashing the 59,226 figure achieved at last year’s New ​York City event. ​Hugh Brasher, ​CEO of ⁠London Marathon Events, has hailed the new record as inspirational. "To then break the ​record of the largest number of ​finishers in the history of marathons underlines the ‌inspirational ⁠nature of the London Marathon. We are incredibly proud to have set a new Guinness World Record," he said. But this was not the only record broken during Sunday’s event, with Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe becoming the first runner to break the two-hour barrier in an official competition with a one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds finish time. The Kenyan defended his 2025 title, beating debutant Yomif Kejelcha by 11 seconds. The Ethiopian runner-up also crossed the line in an astonishing one hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finished third in two hours, 28 seconds. Read more: Sabastian Sawe shatters world record at London Marathon Read more: Cynthia Erivo and Tony Adams among more than 59,000 to run London Marathon

Sabastian Sawe of Team Kenya celebrates winning with a new World Record time of 1:59:30. Picture: Getty

The Kenyan defended his 2025 title, beating debutant Yomif Kejelcha by 11 seconds. The Ethiopian runner-up also crossed the line in an astonishing one hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finished third in two hours, 28 seconds. All three were faster than the previous official world record of two hours, 35 seconds set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023, while Sawe’s time was also 10 seconds faster than the unofficial one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds set by Eliud Kipchoge in a 2019 exhibition. Sawe said he was living proof “nothing is impossible” after smashing the record. “I think I’ve made history today in London, and for the new generation (it shows) to run a record is possible,” he said. He added: “It depends on the preparation you had and the discipline you had, so for me I think I have shown them that nothing is impossible. Everything is possible with a matter of time.“I was ready today. I was well-prepared for the London Marathon and for today’s results. I’m so happy because I had a lot of courage to push, even when the pace was fast. “It’s something not to be forgotten, something to be remembered, and it will remain in my mind forever.” There was also a new standard set in the women’s race, won by Tigst Assefa, who defended her London Marathon crown in a women’s-only world record two hours, 15 minutes and 41 seconds – like Sawe’s, subject to ratification.

Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia celebrates crossing the line. Picture: Getty