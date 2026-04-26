The 46th TCS London Marathon is in full swing after tens of thousands of runners set off on the 26.2-mile course around the capital.

A record-breaking 59,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s race, which kicked off in the sunshine on what is expected to be a warm day, with temperatures forecast to reach the high teens.

Supporters have lined the route to cheer on the runners, with many carrying placards. Among those to tackle the course are Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, former England manager Tony Adams, and former cricketer Sir Alastair Cook.

Daddy Pig, from the children’s TV show Peppa Pig, will race flanked by “The Body Coach” Joe Wicks. In a specially-designed costume, Daddy Pig will run for the National Deaf Children’s Society after a Peppa Pig storyline revealed George Pig is moderately deaf.

Last year, the event broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most finishers in a marathon, with 56,640 participants making it to the end – a record organisers hope to beat in 2026.

Around 55.7% of participants registered for this year’s race are male, 44.2% are female and 0.15% are non-binary.

It is set to be the most inclusive London Marathon in history, with more than 1,900 people with a disability registered to take part, organisers said. Oscar-nominee Erivo, who ran in 2022, will race for The King’s Trust and Shameless Fund while former Arsenal captain Adams is racing for the first time, in support of the Forward Trust.

Speaking on the Nobody Asked Us with Des and Kara podcast on Friday, Erivo said: “A win is if we get there and it’s less than 3.35 (her 2022 run time). If we get 3.20, that’s the win, that is the practical side.

“The other side is actually getting to this weekend and getting to the start line tomorrow is a huge win, because it’s been a really long, wild process.”

She added: “The fact that we’ve got here and, come rain or shine, I’m getting to the finish line… that will be the win to me.”

Elite runners for the men’s field include Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe, who placed first in his category last year, while Rafael Botello Jimenez, from Spain, will be among the top participants in the men’s wheelchair field.

Last year’s fastest woman, Tigst Assefa, from Ethiopia, will hope to retain her crown, while Mauritia’s Noemi Alphonse will be among the top competitors in the women’s wheelchair race.

Some 76 participants are hoping to break 73 GWRs, including Jennifer Ferris, 40, who will attempt to run the world’s fastest marathon with a double mastectomy in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Mark Goulder, 35, hopes to break the record for the fastest marathon blindfolded (tethered), inspired by his younger brother Bobby, who was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease – a rare, genetic eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss.

Royal Marines Commando veteran Simon Fannon will attempt the record for longest scarf knitted while running a marathon, while Ben Spencer, 52, will attempt the fastest marathon in a non-racing wheelchair (male).

Last year, the event raised a record £87.3 million, bringing the cumulative total raised since the first race in 1981 to £1.4 billion, according to organisers.

Marie Curie, the event’s charity of the year for 2026, hopes to raise £2 million to fund care for those at the end of their lives and support for their loved ones.

This year, the event’s estimated 800,000 spectators will be encouraged to sign up to give blood as part of the Blood, Sweat and Cheers campaign.