Sabastian Sawe shatters world record at London Marathon
Sabastian Sawe has set a new world record in winning the London Marathon in a time of 1:59:30, the first official sub-two-hour marathon.
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His incredible run wiped 65 seconds off the previous record held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who did so at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.
The 29-year-old won in London on his debut last year.
Yomif Kejelcha also went under two hours, but was 11 seconds behind Sawe.
Ethiopian Tigst Assefa defended her London Marathon title with her victory in the women's race.
Marcel Hug won his eighth men's wheelchair title and sixth in a row, as Catherine Debrunner defended the women's title.
A record-breaking 59,000 people took part in the famous race this year.
Supporters have lined the route to cheer on the runners, with many carrying placards.
Among those to tackle the course are Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, former England manager Tony Adams, and former cricketer Sir Alastair Cook.
Daddy Pig, from the children’s TV show Peppa Pig, will race flanked by “The Body Coach” Joe Wicks.
In a specially-designed costume, Daddy Pig will run for the National Deaf Children’s Society after a Peppa Pig storyline revealed George Pig is moderately deaf.