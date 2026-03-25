The organisers of the London Marathon are reportedly considering staging next year’s race over two days.

A two-day event would allow at least 100,000 people to take part.

Organisers have said they are exploring ways to allow more people to take part in the race, which has seen a massive increase in popularity over recent years.

A London Marathon Events spokesperson said: "The London Marathon is the world's most popular marathon, and we are continually exploring innovative ways to enable more people to take part, while delivering positive benefits for London.

"Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are looking at the intention for the 2027 London Marathon to take place across two days.

"Our immediate focus is on delivering an incredible 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, 26 April and ensuring every participant has an amazing experience."

Any plans for a two-day race have not been approved yet, but the Guardian claims talks are at an advanced stage.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor looks forward to working with London Marathon and partners to consider if it might be possible to host an event that will run across two days next year."