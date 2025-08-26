Sadiq Khan targets ‘headphone dodgers’ as part of new public transport campaign
A new TFL campaign launched by Sadiq Khan is encouraging travellers to use headphones when playing music on public transport following a rise in what's been described as 'anti-social behaviour'.
Listen to this article
Posters appeared on the Elizabeth Line on Tuesday, August 26, reminding travellers not to play music out loud or have conversations on speakerphone in a bid to minimise disruption to other passengers.
It forms the latest part of Transport for London’s (TfL) wider Travel Kind campaign.
The posters will first appear on the Elizabeth line, before expanding to London buses and the Docklands Light Railway, as well as other Overground and Underground networks.
The campaign follows the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives urging the government to take action on public complaints over passengers playing loud content on public transport.
Seb Dance, deputy mayor of London for transport, said: “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small majority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys.
“TfL’s new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers.”
Emma Strain, TfL’s customer director, encouraged passengers to comply and help create a "stress-free" environment on public transport.
A TfL survey of 1,000 people found that 70% described loud music and phone conversations without headphones to be a nuisance.
The campaign follows the expansion of mobile coverage across the tube network, with 4G and 5G now available across large proportions of the transport system.
TfL said that whilst his increased connectivity has led to more opportunities to stream content and make calls on the go, it has also provided more chances for fellow passengers to be disturbed.
Previous Travel Kind campaigns included calls for vigilance about sesual harassment, as well as urging passenges to move down inside Tube carriages to allow others onto the train.
Passengers are also encouraged to look up from their phones to be aware that others on public transport might be in need of a seat.
The campaign launch comes just days after the Tories called for passengers on buses to be banned from playing loud music, with shadow transport secretary Richard Holden saying passengers should not have to “endure somebody else’s choice of crap music”.
The Liberal Democrats have already pushed for similar action, calling for “headphone dodgers” who play music out loud on buses and trains to face fines of up to £1,000.