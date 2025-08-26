A new TFL campaign launched by Sadiq Khan is encouraging travellers to use headphones when playing music on public transport following a rise in what's been described as 'anti-social behaviour'.

Posters appeared on the Elizabeth Line on Tuesday, August 26, reminding travellers not to play music out loud or have conversations on speakerphone in a bid to minimise disruption to other passengers.

It forms the latest part of Transport for London’s (TfL) wider Travel Kind campaign.

The posters will first appear on the Elizabeth line, before expanding to London buses and the Docklands Light Railway, as well as other Overground and Underground networks.

The campaign follows the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives urging the government to take action on public complaints over passengers playing loud content on public transport.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor of London for transport, said: “The vast majority of Londoners use headphones when travelling on public transport in the capital, but the small majority who play music or videos out loud can be a real nuisance to other passengers and directly disturb their journeys.

“TfL’s new campaign will remind and encourage Londoners to always be considerate of other passengers.”

