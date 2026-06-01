The London mayor is expected to support the ban as the Government

The Mayor of London is expected to support a ban on social media, claiming that it is “the only way to stem the harms we know are happening right now”. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Mayor of London is expected to support a ban on social media, claiming that it is “the only way to stem the harms we know are happening right now”.

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Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced that nine in 10 parents support the ban. Picture: Getty

She said: “It’s been a really overwhelming response from parents, and I think parents are crying out for help and support. “They know that there are some good things that kids can get from it (social media), but they are worried about what they’re seeing.” The prime minister promised that he would take action on the matter within “weeks, not months” whilst meeting with parents of children whose deaths were connected to social media.

Parents of children who lost their lives in social media related incidents met with Sir Keir to discuss the ban. Picture: Getty