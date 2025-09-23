Here's what nobody's saying about London's tourist tax debate: those of us in the tourism industry should be its biggest supporters - if it's done right.

At Let Me Show You London, we've spent a decade watching our city's infrastructure struggle under increasing visitor numbers. Our guides navigate overcrowded attractions, delayed transport, and sympathise with frustrated guests daily. A properly implemented tourist tax shouldn't be a burden on our industry - it's a potential salvation.

The business case is compelling; generate revenue through a tourist tax and spend it to improve our city. Better-maintained attractions make for happier visitors. Improved transport infrastructure means more efficient journeys. Enhanced accessibility means broader market appeal. The kicker is that these suggestions would directly benefit both Londoners and visitors alike.

Barcelona introduced an accommodation tax in 2012 (city surcharge per night), which has generated significant revenue to invest in services and infrastructure, to better manage visitor flows. Paris charges tourists up to €16 per night in premium hotel accommodation. These kinds of measures allow cities to stay competitive and generate revenue to protect heritage sites, manage waste, improve transport capacity and reduce congestion in popular areas.

Closer to home, Manchester is a useful test case. Since 1 April 2023, Manchester has introduced a small “city visitor charge” anyone staying in a city centre hotel is urged to pay £1/night. The funds will be used to boost the tourist economy, improve cleanliness and maintain the visitor environment. This shows a small-scale scheme is feasible, but a voluntary charge is clearly fraught with difficulty.

However, tourist taxes are not a magic bullet, and there are cautionary tales and limitations. For example, some criticism in cities like Venice is that the “day-tripper” fee (e.g. ~€5) has been seen by some as symbolic rather than enough to discourage large crowds; critics argue it doesn’t change visitor numbers in peak periods and is purely a cash grab.

London could generate up to £240 million annually, according to recent estimates, with a modest £2-3 charge.

Here's where we need to be bold: create a "London Visitor Fund" with quarterly public reports showing exactly where money goes. Install signs at improved attractions stating "Enhanced with visitor contributions." Fund extended opening hours at major museums during peak season. Make the connection between tax and benefit undeniable.

The tax should be mandatory, clearly shown and collected at the point of booking - not a surprise at check-in or left to voluntary compliance, like Manchester's approach. No confusion, no resentment, no loopholes

London's tourist tax represents an opportunity to show we're serious about sustainable tourism while improving experiences for everyone. With mandatory implementation, transparent pricing, and genuine commitment to visible improvements, we can create something that benefits visitors, residents, and businesses alike.