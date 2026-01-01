More than 8,000 performers took part in the display.

Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of people lined the streets of London to watch the colourful annual New Year’s Day parade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 8,000 performers took part in the display along the route from Piccadilly to Whitehall in the West End, which included marching bands, acrobats and floats. Crowds braved the bitter temperatures to watch dancers dressed as daffodils and a procession of Mokes – small open-top vehicles. It comes after 100,000 watched the New Year fireworks display from the banks of the River Thames. Sir Sadiq Khan has hailed the capital’s celebrations as the “greatest in the world”. Read more: Moment deadly fire breaks out at Swiss ski bar New Year’s Eve party leaving 'several dozen dead' Read more: Hundreds turn up to non-existent New Year's fireworks display after being fooled by fake adverts for second year running

A motorbike stunt during the New Year's Day Parade in central London. Picture: Alamy

Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in central London. Picture: Alamy

Crowds packed along Piccadilly enjoy performers. Picture: Alamy

Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in central London. Picture: Alamy

Cars drive down the route during the New Year's Day Parade in central London. Picture: Alamy

Performers during the New Year's Day Parade . Picture: Alamy

The spectacular display – set to a soundtrack which included the likes of Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay and featuring voice overs from stars such as Celia Imrie, Andrew Cotter and Alison Hammond – celebrated some of the highlights of 2025. Among the feats acknowledged in the display were England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup triumph, the Lionesses retaining the Euros and Europe’s Ryder Cup win, while there was also a nod to the film Wicked: For Good. Mayor of London Sir Sadiq said: “We spend a lot of time and effort curating our New Year’s Eve celebrations – the theme of tonight’s celebration is togetherness. “I think diversity is a strength, not a weakness – it makes us richer, not poorer, stronger, not weaker. I think you can be a proud Londoner but also someone whose country of origin is somewhere across the globe. “I’m delighted that we have once again shown why London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are the greatest in the world.”

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. Picture: Alamy

Fireworks and a large-scale light show erupt from the London Eye. Picture: Alamy