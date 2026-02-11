The Mayor’s Nightlife Taskforce has recently proposed new rules to protect pubs and clubs from closure due to noise complaints, aiming to strengthen the capital’s late-night economy.

While these steps are welcome, one critical part of the conversation is still being overlooked: efficient, reliable transport and how Londoners get home safely after a night out.

Not surprisingly, transport came out as one of the top concerns when the taskforce asked Londoners what they would most like to change about nightlife with nearly a third (31%) saying better travel options were their priority. The taskforce also found coverage is patchy in outer London, particularly South and Southeast London, and sadly 30% of women report feeling unsafe using public transport at night.

Our own research at Freenow by Lyft confirms the scale of the problem. 67% of Londoners have left a night out early to avoid travelling home in the dark, and 41% say safety in the city has worsened over time. These aren’t abstract statistics - they represent people skipping nights out, leaving venues half-empty, and impacting an industry worth almost £139 billion a year.

Taxi drivers are a vital part of fixing this issue. They provide flexible, safe and accessible transport when other services are limited, yet their role in supporting London’s nightlife is often overlooked. One of the biggest pressures drivers face is the cost of their vehicles, particularly as the £4,000 Plug-in Taxi Grant is due to end in April, pushing up the already high upfront cost of electric black cabs. Without renewed support from TfL and the Mayor of London, drivers will be left to absorb rising costs alone, putting the safety and reliability of late-night travel and the wider night-time economy at risk.

Practical safety measures make a real difference. Features like real-time journey tracking, sharing driver details with friends or family, and training drivers to respond to passenger concerns all help increase confidence and reduce risk. Last year, Freenow by Lyft partnered with Stop Hate UK, a charity dedicated to stopping hate crime, to train drivers on how to spot incidents and respond appropriately in difficult situations. Improved accessibility for women, older Londoners, minority groups and people with disabilities is essential if the city wants everyone to enjoy nights out safely.

Protecting nightlife isn’t just about licensing rules - such as regulations around opening hours or preventing venues from being closed for noise complaints. A vibrant night-time economy also depends on people being able to get there and back safely, wherever they live.

Without reliable transport, Londoners leave early or stay home, hitting venues, jobs, and the wider economy. Supporting taxi drivers and other mobility providers isn’t optional but it’s essential to keeping the city alive after dark. Investing in transport infrastructure, recognising the role of drivers, and ensuring safety for all are crucial if we want London’s night-time economy to thrive.

The conversation about protecting nightlife must include all journeys, not just the nights out.

Danny O’Gorman is the General Manager at Freenow by Lyft UKI

