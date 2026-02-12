From underground raves and grassroots gigs, to our wide variety of bars, pubs and clubs, London’s nightlife has so much to offer.

It’s a place where culture is made, communities are formed and new ideas take root. Where people dance together, laugh together and make memories that last a lifetime.

But these wonderful venues that bring us so much joy have faced huge challenges in recent years. They’ve struggled against operational costs and Brexit-related staffing shortages, while having to adapt quickly to shifts in consumer behaviour and navigate the ever-complex and challenging world of licensing.

That’s why the Mayor set up an independent Nightlife Taskforce to address and examine the issues facing the capital’s life at night. And last month they provided the most detailed picture we’ve ever had of the challenges and opportunities facing our capital after dark.

The Taskforce has provided fascinating insight into what is happening in London between 6pm and 6am and has set out a roadmap with 10 key recommendation areas to drive the future.

One of their key recommendations was the introduction of a new, London-wide licensing standard to modernise licensing and planning processes, making decisions more consistent.

We all know that for too long licensing and planning issues have been a major challenge for businesses. The current system, where each of London's boroughs has a different policy without a London-wide perspective, has created a landscape that is difficult to navigate, expensive and too often does not prioritise supporting nightlife, culture and small business.

This is something I hear time and again when speaking to operators, and it was reflected in the findings of the Nightlife Taskforce.

That’s why we’re delighted that on the horizon is an opportunity to provide businesses with the support they need. This summer, the Government is set to give the Mayor new licensing powers that will allow him to set a London-wide Strategic Licensing Policy.

This includes the intention that local authorities will have to consult the Mayor when setting borough-level local licensing policies and that the Mayor will have the power to ‘call in’ decisions of strategic importance, such as for key nightlife venues.

These call-in powers would be used only in specific and exceptional circumstances as a power of last resort. They are not designed to undermine the vital role of local licensing authorities, which will continue to make the vast majority of decisions, but to ensure greater consistency.

City Hall will also become a responsible authority on licensing applications, allowing us to put forward evidence and make formal representations on licensing applications.

This shift matters because it will bring much-needed consistency to the tangled licensing web across our capital, and send a clear statement of support to culture and hospitality venues, helping more of them to stay open, expand and succeed.

There is also a huge economic opportunity. City Hall analysis shows that if London’s licensing system operated more like New York’s - where the Mayor can influence rules and set clear priorities - it could boost the capital’s economy by around £2bn a year. There is also a strong link between more licensed premises, more jobs and higher economic activity across London boroughs.

We’ve been working tirelessly to put together a proposal that will make a significant difference for businesses and Londoners. We have now launched a consultation on these plans, and we want to hear from all those in the trade about it.

We want to ensure that this new approach to licensing works for businesses and helps to solve some of the challenges that they have been facing.

So I urge people to read through the proposals and consider how this will make an impact, so that together we can truly unlock the potential of London’s nightlife, culture, events and hospitality economy.

Our nightlife is our culture. It’s part of what makes London a world‑leading creative capital, and it deserves a system that recognises that.

Justine Simons is London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries.

