Mr Zahawi suggested that if he were Home Secretary, he'd be offering to send the army in.

By Ella Bennett

Reform UK MP Nadhim Zahawi has slammed London as unsafe, and told LBC how he had to cross into the road away from a man who looked like he hadn't slept while walking in his "upmarket" neighbourhood.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast whether he thought the capital city was safe, the former Conservative Chancellor who defected to Reform, said "no". Mr Zahawi revealed yesterday while walking from his home in a neighbourhood he described as "one of the most upmarket areas of London", that he was forced to walk off the pavement. He recalled: "An individual walked past me. I literally walked off the pavement into the middle of the road, kept a very close eye at 8am, right, to see whether..." Nick asked whether the man appeared to be drunk or aggressive. Mr Zahawi replied: "He just looked at, you know, like, you know, he hadn't slept for, you know, a week and just looked like somebody that might be violent. "I don't know. But I just walked away from the pavement, and I'm a big guy, and I don't feel safe that my 13-year-old can walk in London. That can't be right."

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC he believes London isn't safe. Picture: LBC

Mr Zahawi also criticsed the lack of action by police in tackling rape gang crime. He said: "The reason they never dealt with it at the time, because it's too difficult, because, oh, we might be labelled racist. "That's why they didn't actually take those poor girls seriously. It's awful, and it happens all the time." He said he regrets not taking a strong stance on issues during his time in government. Mr Zahawi referred to strong protests against a cinema for "showing a film that offended a group of people". "[They] then went and were supposed to be coming to talk to him, but of course, all had their faces covered and were very aggressive. They took the film off. Why?" he added. He said: "I regret not doing this stuff. If I were Home Secretary, I'd be calling the Chief of Police, saying, 'Listen, you know, if you need help, we'll send the army in, right?' "We have to send a very clear message to every community that you can't just go on the streets and threaten others."