Transport for London has opened a consultation into a new Overground train line to run between Hendon and Hounslow in West London.

The proposed new line would run on existing track that is currently only used for freight services and would provide access to Old Oak Common, from where HS2 services will run to Birmingham.

An eight-week consultation has now launched on the plan to run passenger services for the first time along the 18.5km stretch to link up existing stations on a new route across the capital.

David Rowe, TfL’s Director of Investment Planning, said: "This consultation is an important opportunity for people to shape the future of this new London Overground route.

"By making better use of existing rail infrastructure, we can improve connections between communities and support growth across west and northwest London."

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