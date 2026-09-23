London could be getting a new Overground line with access to HS2
TfL begins consultation on a train link that could take in Old Oak Common
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Transport for London has opened a consultation into a new Overground train line to run between Hendon and Hounslow in West London.
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The proposed new line would run on existing track that is currently only used for freight services and would provide access to Old Oak Common, from where HS2 services will run to Birmingham.
An eight-week consultation has now launched on the plan to run passenger services for the first time along the 18.5km stretch to link up existing stations on a new route across the capital.
David Rowe, TfL’s Director of Investment Planning, said: "This consultation is an important opportunity for people to shape the future of this new London Overground route.
"By making better use of existing rail infrastructure, we can improve connections between communities and support growth across west and northwest London."
Here is what you need to know.
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Where will the line run?
The line will run between Hendon in the north and Hounslow in the south, taking in: Brent Cross West, Neasden, Harlesden, Old Oak Common, Acton Central, South Acton, Lionel Road (for Kew Bridge), Brentford, Syon Lane and Isleworth.
When will the consultation be?
The eight-week consultation runs from Wednesday, September 23, until Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and invites feedback for the first time on the proposals.
Full details on how to take part, including consultation materials and how to respond, are available via the TfL consultation portal here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/west-london-orbital
What will the line be called?
TfL has not said what the line will be called. Existing Overground lines are called:
- Lionness,
- Windrush,
- Weaver,
- Mildmay,
- Suffragette,
- Liberty