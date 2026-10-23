Thousands of unsuspecting shoppers on London’s Oxford Street could have their faces scanned by live facial recognition cameras, with the technology due to be installed in December, just in time for the festive shopping rush.

By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of unsuspecting Christmas shoppers on London’s Oxford Street could have their faces scanned by live facial recognition cameras, with the technology due to be installed in December, just in time for the festive shopping rush.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with about half a million visitors each day. It would be among the first areas in the country to have permanent, live, facial recognition (LFR) infrastructure scanning the faces of people passing through and comparing them with a watchlist of wanted suspects. LFR has been widely criticised by human rights groups, with one organisation describing the technology as “unregulated”. The cameras will likely be installed in December, it is understood, and could be attached to street furniture such as lampposts. It comes as a stretch of Oxford Street is due to be pedestrianised next week, with plans for the whole street to eventually become traffic-free.

Shoppers pass and admire Christmas window displays outside department store Selfridges in Oxford Street. Picture: Mark Kerrison/Alamy

The Metropolitan Police plans to use static, live, facial recognition cameras in London’s West End and Soho – which have some of the highest crime rates in London. The Government launched a public consultation in December 2025 to develop a legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies. The Home Office is expected to publish its response to the public consultation later this Parliamentary session. Akiko Hart, director of human rights organisation Liberty, told the Press Association: “The introduction of fixed, live, facial recognition cameras on Oxford Street will mean thousands of Christmas shoppers will have their faces scanned by this unregulated surveillance technology without being given a choice. “Despite a public consultation on facial recognition closing in February, the Government has yet to publish its response. Yet permanent, facial recognition cameras are set to be installed in one of the country’s busiest destinations without a legal framework to protect the public’s rights. “This lack of transparency damages public trust and, until clear laws, proper safeguards and independent oversight are in place, this significant rollout should be paused.”