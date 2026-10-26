The Met have released images of a man they say has "significantly" altered his appearance in order to avoid detection.

Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police have released images of a suspected gunman who has "significantly" altered his appearance to avoid detection - including donning a ginger wig disguise.

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The Metropolitan Police are looking to speak with Abreham Woldegiworgis in connection with a fatal shooting - believed to be a targeted attack - at a pub in North London last week. Erdem Mustafa, aged 35, was killed at the Sun and Woolpack pub on Hertford Road, Enfield, on Monday October 19 at around 9.30pm. He died at the scene as a result of gunshot injuries. The force said Woldegiworgis, thee 35-year-old Ethiopian national has links to the Enfield, Haringey and Brixton. They also urged the public not approach him but to contact police immediately.

Image of Abreham Woldegiworgis before. Picture: MPS

The Met says Abreham Woldegiworgis has "significantly" altered his appearance . Picture: MPS

The force added the fresh appeal comes after a 23-year-old man was arrested on October 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in police custody. Police have now released a host of images believed to Woldegiworgis, before and after. They added he has "significantly altered his appearance" in a bid to prevent capture. One image believed to be of Woldegiworgis shows him wearing pink trousers, a hat pulled down low and a long ginger wig.

CCTV of Woldegiworgis wearing long ginger wig. Picture: MPS

Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: “We remain committed to securing justice for Erdem as our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this unimaginably hard time. “While I am pleased my team have made an arrest, our work continues at pace to investigate the full circumstances around Erdem’s murder. "We are now releasing the details and images of a man we urgently need to speak to in connection with the incident. “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him but are also asking for the public’s help. If you recognise him or have any information on his whereabouts please come forward. “We are still appealing for anyone with wider information about the shooting, including any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to also contact us.”

Image of Woldegiworgis after. Picture: MPS