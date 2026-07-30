London's population has shrunk by more than 400,000 as people leave the capital to live in other parts of the UK, official figures have shown.

The fall is the first population drop in the capital since 1988 - apart from the unprecedented circumstances caused by the Covid pandemic.

A total of 420,500 people moved out of London in favour of other parts of Britain, outnumbering arrivals from the regions by 131,000.

While London's population fell, every other region of England experienced a population rise.

London’s unemployment rate of 6.5pc is the highest of any part of the UK, and compares with a national average of 4.9pc.

Pay growth is also slower in London than in any other region, according to tax data. Housing in London is also more expensive than other parts of the country with average rents standing at more than £2,300 per month, compared with £1,415 in the South East and £781 in the North East.

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Buying a property in London also costs more than in the rest of the UK, with the typical property sold in May costing £545,000, almost double the national average of £271,000.

Growing numbers of London residents are moving out of the city to commuter belt locations or even further afield as they look for a better quality of life and more affordable day-to-day living costs.

ONS figures showed 420,492 people moved out of the capital to other regions in the year to June 2025.

At the same time, 288,531 people migrated from other regions to London, making a net outflow of 131,961 people.

The ONS said: “Although London had positive natural change (more births than deaths) and net international inward migration, this was more than offset by net outward migration to other areas of the UK.”

Antonia Jennings, of the Centre for London think tank, said: “Too many Londoners feel they can no longer build the lives they want in the capital. For those in their 30s and 40s looking to put down roots or start a family, London cannot deliver the homes they need at the price point they can afford.”

A spokesman for the Mayor of London Sir Sadiq said: “The Mayor is absolutely in no doubt that London is the greatest city in the world.

“Sadiq is working tirelessly to ensure London remains a city for everyone – building record numbers of council homes, helping to create more than 330,000 new jobs and working with the Metropolitan Police to further reduce crime, while ensuring people of all ages can thrive, access opportunities and enjoy a high quality of life.”