The Pembroke Club in Belgravia has vowed to offer guests an expert in all things butter once it opens.

The Pembroke is hiring a butter sommelier. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An exclusive private members club in central London opening this autumn is looking for a bizarre type of specialist to fill a position.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Pembroke Club in Belgravia has vowed to offer guests an expert in all things butter once it opens. It advertised for the role in Country Life magazine, posting a half-page listing. The successful candidate will be able to confidently “curate our butter assortment and assist in training staff using our silver butter trolley”, it states. The ad stressed that an “encyclopaedic knowledge of toast” is essential to become the Pembroke Club’s butter sommelier. They will be tasked with sourcing exceptional butters, educating members on provenance and fat content, and creating tastings, it is understood. Most importantly, they need a “deep love for, and understanding of, butter.” Read more: Private members’ club Soho House sold to hotel group MCR in £2billion deal Read more: CCTV: Fight Breaks Out Inside Exclusive London Private Members' Club

The Pembroke Club is on 6–7 Grosvenor Place. Picture: Google