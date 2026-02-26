London private members' club hiring 'butter sommelier' with 'encyclopaedic knowledge of toast'
The Pembroke Club in Belgravia has vowed to offer guests an expert in all things butter once it opens.
An exclusive private members club in central London opening this autumn is looking for a bizarre type of specialist to fill a position.
Listen to this article
The Pembroke Club in Belgravia has vowed to offer guests an expert in all things butter once it opens.
It advertised for the role in Country Life magazine, posting a half-page listing.
The successful candidate will be able to confidently “curate our butter assortment and assist in training staff using our silver butter trolley”, it states.
The ad stressed that an “encyclopaedic knowledge of toast” is essential to become the Pembroke Club’s butter sommelier.
They will be tasked with sourcing exceptional butters, educating members on provenance and fat content, and creating tastings, it is understood.
Most importantly, they need a “deep love for, and understanding of, butter.”
Read more: Private members’ club Soho House sold to hotel group MCR in £2billion deal
Read more: CCTV: Fight Breaks Out Inside Exclusive London Private Members' Club
The club is also looking for a “sports tzar” when it opens to ensure that the club nine screens in its billiards room are tuned to the appropriate sporting events.
The prospective candidate needs to be a “charismatic person willing to work late” to serve as a club matchmaker. “You’ll have an eye for opposites that attract and be fine-tuned to the spontaneity and sophistication involved in the perfect seating plan,” its advert reads.
All the positions are paid but the salary range has not been confirmed, a source from the club told The Times.
The source said: “It may sound indulgent, but it’s really a sign of the times. There’s a sommelier for wine, a barista for coffee, so why not butter? Expectations have shifted. We’re living in an age of hyper-specialisation.
“Members don’t just want good; they want considered, curated and expertly delivered. If we’re asking members to trust us with their time, we think that level of detail matters.”
The Pembroke Club will be in a town house that is the one-time residence of former Liberal Prime Minister Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman on Grosvenor Place.
At 50,000 square feet over six stories, it will become the biggest members’ club in London’s history, requiring a “significant nine-figure investment” from foreign investors.
Memberships begin at £3,250 a year and allow access to the club’s various bars and restaurants. It will also have cigar lounges, billiards rooms, and even a “literary salon”.