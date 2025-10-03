The organisers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London say it will still go ahead despite the Home Secretary saying it should be called-off.

Police chiefs in Manchester and London have urged those supporting banned group Palestine Action to think again. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The organisers of a major pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for central London say it will still go ahead despite comments from the Home Secretary saying it should be called-off.

Defend Our Juries says it will still happen adding police are welcome to distribute their resources elsewhere. The group claimed: "Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win." They added they "stood in solidarity" with the Jewish community over the fatal attack on a synagogie in Manchester on Thursday. A similar event held by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine, which has taken place regularly in the last two years, is also due to happen. More than 1,500 people are expected in Trafalgar Square. Earlier, the Prime Minister urged those attending protests this weekend to "respect the grief of British Jews". The former home secretary Amber Rudd's told LBC she agrees with the current home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, that pro-Palestine protests at the moment are "un-British".

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle, Sir Keir said: "I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews this week. "This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain." Meanwhile Israel's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar said he had spoken to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and urged the Government to "fight the pro-Palestinian marches and protests". Read more: Families of Manchester terror attack victims pay tribute to ‘heroes who their risked lives saving others' Read more: Manchester synagogue attacker was on bail for alleged rape

Officers have been deployed to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to offer protection and reassurance in the aftermath of the attack. Both the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have raised concerns about the strain on police resources during the protests and called for organisers to cancel them. On Friday, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson urged would-be attendees at the protest to "consider whether this is really the right time". He added: "You could do the responsible and sensitive thing and refrain, on this occasion, from protesting in a manner which is likely to add to the trauma currently being experienced by our Jewish community." The previous two events have seen a total of 1,422 people arrested, the majority for supporting a proscribed organisation.

A supporter of Defend Our Juries is arrested for holding up a sign in support of a banned terrorist organisation. Picture: Getty

A Defend Our Juries spokesman said: "It couldn't be clearer that tomorrow's action, which is in Trafalgar Square and not near any synagogue, is about defying the Government's absurdly authoritarian proscription of Palestine Action and the Government's complicity in the genocide being committed by the Israeli government. "Yesterday's attack was actual terrorism and we join others across the country in condemning it unreservedly and we urge the Home Secretary and the police to prioritise protecting the community, instead of arresting entirely peaceful protesters. "Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win. "It's more important than ever to defend our democracy, including our fundamental rights to peaceful protest and freedom of speech, and to take a stand tomorrow against killing and against oppression, and for peace and justice for all."