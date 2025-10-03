Protest In London Held In Solidarity With Global Sumud Flotilla. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

A slew of pro-Palestine protestors were arrested after clashes with the Police last night in the wake of the murder of two Jewish worshipers in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Protests gathered in both London and Manchester on Thursday evening, calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept an aid flotilla bound for Gaza. At least 40 people, among thousands, were arrested as protests took place in a number of major cities across the UK. Videos shared online showed protestors clashing with police as scores of officers attended the scene. Read more: Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named by police

Protestors clash with police. Picture: LBC

The Home Secretary told LBC that the protests “shouldn’t have gone ahead” as she called on pro-Palestine activities to “step back” for the weekend amid fears of Jewish Brits’ safety. Conservative MP Susan Hall described the protests as "disgraceful, disrespectful, despicable behaviour". In a statement last night, the Metropolitan Police said: “At 17:20hrs on Wednesday, 2 October we were made aware of a spontaneous protest involving around 300 people on Whitehall, causing disruption to traffic. “Officers on the scene have imposed conditions under the Section 14 of the Public Order Act in order to prevent serious disruption. “Those taking part in the protest must remain on Richmond Terrace.” Ahead of the protests, organisers Defend Our Juries said they “will go ahead as planned”. It said it was contacted by the Metropolitan Police asking for the demonstration to be postponed in light of the terrorist attack on Thursday. Defend Our Juries said the correspondence highlighted how previous demonstrations have put significant pressure on police. In a letter of response to Scotland Yard, it said: “The protection of our democracy and the prevention of countless deaths are critical issues.

The protest comes hours after an antisemitic terror attack in Manchester. Picture: LBC