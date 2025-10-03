At least 40 arrested after pro-Palestine marches break out in London in wake of Manchester terror attack
A slew of pro-Palestine protestors were arrested after clashes with the Police last night in the wake of the murder of two Jewish worshipers in Manchester.
Protests gathered in both London and Manchester on Thursday evening, calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.
At least 40 people, among thousands, were arrested as protests took place in a number of major cities across the UK.
Videos shared online showed protestors clashing with police as scores of officers attended the scene.
The Home Secretary told LBC that the protests “shouldn’t have gone ahead” as she called on pro-Palestine activities to “step back” for the weekend amid fears of Jewish Brits’ safety.
Conservative MP Susan Hall described the protests as "disgraceful, disrespectful, despicable behaviour".
In a statement last night, the Metropolitan Police said: “At 17:20hrs on Wednesday, 2 October we were made aware of a spontaneous protest involving around 300 people on Whitehall, causing disruption to traffic.
“Officers on the scene have imposed conditions under the Section 14 of the Public Order Act in order to prevent serious disruption.
“Those taking part in the protest must remain on Richmond Terrace.”
Ahead of the protests, organisers Defend Our Juries said they “will go ahead as planned”.
It said it was contacted by the Metropolitan Police asking for the demonstration to be postponed in light of the terrorist attack on Thursday.
Defend Our Juries said the correspondence highlighted how previous demonstrations have put significant pressure on police.
In a letter of response to Scotland Yard, it said: “The protection of our democracy and the prevention of countless deaths are critical issues.
“Therefore, our protest will go ahead as planned for this Saturday.
“We urge you, therefore, to choose to prioritise protecting the community, rather than arresting those peacefully holding signs in opposition to the absurd and draconian ban of a domestic direct action group.
“We hope you make the right choice to not arrest those taking part, and correctly deploy counter-terrorism resources this weekend.”
Protesters are calling on the Government to reverse the ban on Palestine Action.
The letter adds: “It is unfortunate that the Home Office has not decided to rescind the ban in the wake of the ever-growing defiance and has chosen instead to put an increasing and unnecessary strain on police resources.
“According to your letter, it appears the political oversight in proscribing Palestine Action, which aimed to save lives in Palestine, is taking away from the police protecting the community from those who seek to take lives.”